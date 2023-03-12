First day of 2023, he writes Manuel Costa are Instagram: «Best wishes to all those like me who are trying to change and be better people, even if life today doesn’t help you. But we must not lose faith.” And then on social networks there are dozens of videos in which the chef shows his great passion for cooking. «Amatriciana show», «the whipping show», «beautiful queen, tonight I want you to crack this mega supplì live, look at the stuff, have you ever eaten them like this “porn”?», “we are the ones of the amatriciana flambè” : on Instagram, on TikTokon all social media, Manuel Costa was becoming popular, thanks to the videos in which he showed his skill and imagination in preparing and interpreting traditional Roman dishes.

Manuel Costa, the chef and owner of the Osteria degli Artisti killed in Rome

Cousin Floriana: «He was the father of 4 children»

Only on Instagram the place Osteria degli Artisti, which he had taken over in 2019 in Esquilino, the central district of Rome, had 19,000 followers. On Friday evening Emanuele Costanza (Manuel Costa was a sort of chef’s stage name) was killed at the age of 41 while he was in his Mercedes and the murderer went to turn himself in to the police. On Instagram there is a photo of Manuel with one of the most loved characters of the first editions of Big Brother, Floriana Seconds, his cousin. She also wanted to remember him, she shared Manuel’s photo and the article in the Messenger about the murder. Floriana Secondi writes to the murderer: «You ugly bastard! To take the life of my cousin, father of four, you are despicable. Shooting cold in the head may God reward you for your actions… there will be an earthly but also divine justice…». Almost three thousand comments and there are those who remember Manuel like this: «I got to know your value, your talent, your imagination, the desire to always improve yourself and the world, to do well and harmonize with others, give a always hand to everyone on the front line ».

Floriana Secondi also remembered Manuel with a story on Instagram, in which she shows photos together with some events, but also a beautiful image of her cousin at the sea, with a large tattoo of a lion in the foreground on the neck. Many messages of condolences and memories also on the profile of the Osteria degli Artisti, a place that Manuel had tried to relaunch, despite a thousand difficulties given that the year after its acquisition came the Covid, the lockdown, the closures, but he had explained on social media that he would deliver a carbonara or an amatriciana home to those in financial difficulty.

On January 1, Manuel Costa had written, under a photo taken in the mirror: «Best wishes to the whole world, hoping that this year will be a better year for everyone and that all the projects and beautiful things will come true. Best wishes to all those like me who try to change and be better people, even if life today doesn’t help you. But we must not lose faith.”

Putting back the pieces, the traces of life and memories delivered to social networks, therefore the story of chef Manuel Costa is that of a forty-one year old who had an intense life, four children, who was esteemed for his generosity but also for his skill at stoves and for the passion for cooking. The investigations also speak of some economic difficulties, some ups and downs, because managing a restaurant in Rome, with a pandemic in the middle, is not easy, but above all the words of those who knew him remain: «A young talent killed by human cruelty. Rest in peace chef.”

