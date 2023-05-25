The 12-minute live game running screen of “Marvel Spider-Man 2” is released, and the villain hunter Kraven debuts- Game

At today’s PlayStation Showcase event, game studio Insomniac,Shared a 12-minute “Marvel Spider-Man 2” game real machine running screen.

According to the video introduction, the popular villain hunter Kraven and Dr. Curt Connors nicknamed the Lizard will also appear. The video shows Kraven hunting down everyone with “superpowers” in New York City, including other villains Spider-Man has to deal with.

In the video, players can operate the symbiote venom suit, seamlessly switch between the two Spider-Man, and use the new equipment “Web Wings” wingsuit. The game will also take full advantage of PS5 features, 3D audio, handle adaptive triggers, vibration, etc.

“Marvel Spider-Man 2” villain hunter Kraven debuts, he will go to New York to have a direct confrontation with Peter Parker, Miles, Kingpin and many other previous characters. IT Home Note: The game is developed by Insomniac Games in cooperation with Marvel Games and PlayStation, and the game will be available on the PS5 platform this fall.