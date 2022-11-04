Original title: The 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival opened in Changsha, Hunan

Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, November 4 (Reporter Zhang Yujie) On the evening of the 4th, the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival opened in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The opening ceremony party extracted representative content from the TV literary and artistic works in the past two years, and integrated various literary and artistic means such as music, dance, film and television clips, and drama interpretation. The scene not only invited a group of powerful actors in front of the scene, but also invited a number of behind-the-scenes directors, screenwriters, and some character prototypes that are deeply loved by the audience. A moving story of strength.

This year’s China Golden Eagle Television Arts Festival is co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Hunan Provincial People’s Government, and the China Television Artists Association. From November 4th to 6th, the “Opening Ceremony and Theatrical Gala”, “Golden Eagle Forum”, “Famous Literary Artists Going to the Grassroots Survey”, “The 31st China TV Golden Eagle Award Nomination Honor and the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival Excellent Paper” will be held in succession A number of main activities such as the Award Ceremony, the Symposium on Professional Ethics and Style in the Television Industry, and the Awards Ceremony and Closing Ceremony Gala will be held, and various awards of the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Award will be announced.

At present, the selection of the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards has been successfully concluded. It is understood that this year’s Golden Eagle Awards have made moderate adjustments to the award settings and award names while keeping the total number of 20 awards unchanged. The selection of “Best Actor and Actress” and “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress” has been changed to the selection of “Best Actor and Actress” and “Best Actor and Supporting Actress”. The list of nominations includes 36 TV series, 15 TV documentaries, 8 TV variety (literary) programs, and 8 TV cartoons.

It is reported that the China TV Golden Eagle Award has been successfully held for 30 sessions since its establishment in 1983. Since 2000, the combination of the China TV Golden Eagle Award and the China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival “Award Festival” and the sharing of resources have made the brand value of this national award continue to be highlighted, the national characteristics have been continuously enhanced, and the award system has been continuously improved.