The 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival is full of highlights

Take the pulse of Chinese film and start a new journey

□ Yang Shanshan

In a series of forum activities such as the Golden Rooster Film Academic Summit, Director Forum, Film and Television Base Forum, and Children’s Film Centennial Forum, the guests expressed their opinions and gave suggestions for the Chinese film and television industry; at the top track of Chinese film newcomers and new works – the Golden Rooster Film Venture Capital Conference , industry newcomers and new works are displayed in turn, and activities such as financing negotiations, creative exchanges and other activities are carried out on the spot; among the stars, outstanding filmmakers take to the stage and hold trophies full of “glory and dreams”…

Another year the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival shines in Xiamen. So far, the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, which started in 1992, has gone through an extraordinary 30 years. “Over the past 30 years, the film festival has sown the seeds of film culture in the hearts of Chinese audiences, witnessed the progress and vitality of Chinese films, and promoted the succession and success of Chinese film talents.” Yan Shaofei said.

Looking back:

Witnessing the Decade of Chinese Movies

“In the past ten years, Chinese film has created a golden age of Chinese film driven by cultural self-confidence, artistic consciousness, and industrial self-improvement.” At this film festival, a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of Peking University and a theoretical commentary of the China Film Association Lu Shaoyang, chairman of the working committee, said when releasing the “Report on the Art Development of Chinese Films in the Decade”.

In the past ten years, the achievements of my country’s film industry have attracted worldwide attention – the total number of film screens has exceeded 80,000, and the average annual production of feature films has reached more than 700; opening the ten-year-long film list, in terms of film creation, not only ” “Changjin Lake”, “Wolf Warrior 2”, “The Wandering Earth”, “Nezha’s Devil Child Comes into the World” and other record-breaking high-box-office films, and launched a batch of new mainstream films, realistic films, Chinese-style films, and literary films , representative works of art films, cartoons and documentaries.

“The ten-year film road reflects the exploration of Chinese film in the depth of thought, history and humanity, and has made multi-dimensional breakthroughs in film art and technology, creation and production, aesthetics and industry.” At the film festival, A series of heavy industry reports pointed out that Chinese film has created the fourth “golden period” with the longest time span, which has built the foundation of a film power and brought new opportunities and opportunities for a film power.

At this film festival, Fujian films continued to play a strong voice: “Fuying · Taining Night” debuted in Xiamen, the Bamin Film Tour started in Quanzhou, the joint filming of Sichuan and Fujian was actually implemented, and the Bamin Opera Film Project was launched. The Fuying Alliance, the Guangyao Strait” cooperation alliance has once again entered new … “Fujian-style film and television” keeps pace. In the past ten years, nearly 2,000 films have been registered in Fujian Province, and 8 films with box office exceeding 100 million yuan have been produced in this province. “Manslaughter” achieved the first Fujian film national box office exceeding 1 billion yuan, and the national box office of Fujian No. 1 film has exceeded 35. billion. The annual box office of films in Fujian Province has grown from less than 500 million yuan to over 2 billion yuan, ranking first in the national film box office. The three major film and television bases in Xiamen, Pingtan and Taining in Fujian have focused on cultivating 30 film and television location shooting bases in the province, driving the in-depth integration of film and cultural tourism industries, and the number of film and television companies in the base has exceeded 1,500.

The performance of Xiamen, which went side by side with the film festival, was particularly dazzling. It is reported that among the top 50 cities in the number of film filing companies from 2019 to 2022, Xiamen will enter the top 20 in 2019, the top 10 in 2020, and will be stable in 2021 and 2022 (as of June). six. In addition, judging from the registered locations of the top 50 film producers (including co-producers) at the box office in 2019-2022, Xiamen’s ranking has risen steadily, from No. 27 in 2019 to No. 5 this year (as of October 12). The “Golden Rooster Effect” is constantly emerging in Xiamen.

challenge:

Technological innovation empowers the road to strong shadow

At the opening ceremony of this film festival, Xiamen girl Chen Halin and her virtual digital image jointly performed the AR show of the movie Metaverse; in the virtual shooting technology demonstration, Xiamen assembled the world‘s top film and television LED, photographic equipment, XR virtual shooting and real-time motion capture And digital twin innovative technology companies, allowing guests to experience the subversive scenes of film and television creation in the new era of digital intelligence; keywords such as “5G”, “metaverse” and “digitalization” run through major forums…

“In 2019, Shanghai Film Studio made a film called “The Climber”. This film cannot be completed with traditional shooting.” At the “5G Digital Intelligence New Era Metaverse Development Forum”, the China Film Association Jiang Haiyang, chairman of the Digital Film Production Committee and director of the Shanghai Film Studio, said, “It is impossible for the film crew to go to Mount Everest to shoot. Later, we shot in a quarry in Tianjin. 90% of the filming is about Mount Everest. The fact that the film was not filmed in the Everest region was very shocking to me.”

In the filming of the high-grossing film “Changjin Lake”, the grand war scenes were all done digitally. “In this film, the top technical talents in the Chinese film industry have been assembled, and more than 90% of the special effects technology has been localized.” Yu Dong, vice chairman of the China Film Association and chairman of Bona Film Group, was at the Golden Rooster Award · Gulangyu The forum sighed, “This is a big step forward in the digitalization of Chinese films, and it is also a leap forward for Chinese films.” Focusing on technological innovation, filmmakers eagerly discussed how the Chinese film and television industry can stabilize the tide, walk out with Chinese characteristics, highlight Chinese culture, and show Chinese expressions. digital road.

Facing the challenges brought by the surging global digital wave, Fu Ruoqing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, Chairman and General Manager of China Film Co., Ltd., said that the mission of Chinese filmmakers of the times is to Further integrate modern high-tech digital, network and information technologies, comprehensively upgrade the film industry, present audiences with higher-quality artistic enjoyment and a more immersive viewing experience, and promote the film industry to achieve the next historic leap.

Outlook:

Embrace the future and gain momentum

In-depth understanding of the trend of the film and television industry, during this film festival, filmmakers continued to calibrate the course and explore the way for Chinese films to solve problems.

Since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, market uncertainty has increased. Especially in 2022, as the third year after the outbreak of the epidemic, difficulties are superimposed, and the film industry presents chain reactions such as market instability, uncertain film sources, continuous decline in the efficiency of leading companies, and the disappearance of film investment and financing enthusiasm.

“But China is still the world‘s second largest film market, and the audience’s market demand for high-quality films and excellent culture is still strong.” Like Chen Hongtao, executive president of Wanda Films, many industry insiders firmly believe that shocks and uncertainties are still there, but ” As long as the fans are still there and the audience is still there, the confidence and hope of the film market will remain.”

In fact, the film industry is experiencing a “double-edged sword” effect. This year, outstanding films such as “A Great Event in Life”, “Walking on the Moon Alone” and “Homecoming” were released. Hundreds of millions of viewers entered the theater and gave enthusiastic feedback.

“The market has encountered uncertainty after the epidemic, but this is giving filmmakers more time to think and accumulate. Some works show the rich connotation of Chinese excellent traditional culture.” Ding Yaping, a distinguished professor at the Beijing Film Academy and a judge of the 35th Golden Rooster Awards It seems that the gratifying thing is that the emergence of good movies this year reflects that Chinese filmmakers are casting oriental aesthetic expressions in the creation of stories that are closely related to ordinary people, and by highlighting the Chinese aesthetic attributes, they have gained more “quality power” in movies.

“In recent years, excellent works such as the ‘Me and My’ series, “Changjin Lake” and “I’m Not the God of Medicine” have gained word-of-mouth and box office, giving the market strong confidence. We see that more and more young directors are Focus on realistic themes, observe life and express life, and express today’s ‘ups and downs’ with a ‘furry texture’.” Yin Li, vice chairman and director of the China Film Association, said that no matter how the industrialization of film progresses and the development of film technology, film will always be there. It should express the emotions of people and people, record the present, and express the times. “The people’s glory and dreams, joy and sorrow are the inexhaustible source of literary and artistic creation.”

Open your arms, meet the future, keep upright and innovate, and look forward to a leap forward. Ren Zhonglun, vice chairman of the China Film Association, said that looking forward to the future, he believes that Chinese films will continue to adjust their own structures and endogenous systems, adapt to changes in the exogenous systems, and continue to write new glory for Chinese films.