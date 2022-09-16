Xi’an News Network News On the evening of September 16, the 35th anniversary concert of the 87th edition of Dream of Red Mansions, which was once called the “Lifetime” series by fans, premiered on the stage of Shaanxi Grand Theater. Their first grand meeting also opened the curtain of the “Dream of Red Mansions, Shaanxi Grand Theater Dream of Red Mansions Series Exhibition Season”.

Orchestral sound reproduces the absolute sound

Under the auspices of national first-class actor Zhang Guoli, soprano Wu Bixia, together with famous conductor Zhang Lie and XSO Xi’an Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, performed the Red House Suite.

With the change of the season and the month of the song, Deng Jie (Wang Xifeng), Ouyang Fenqiang (Jia Baoyu), Yuan Mei (Xiren) and other original cast members of the 87th edition of Dream of Red Mansions also gathered on the stage to express their deep love in the past.

In the group performance of the special session, the guests recited the script fragments of “The First Meeting of Baodai”. In order to realize the dialogue between Baoyu and Daiyu traveling through time and space, the theater reproduced the image of Sister Lin through CG imaging technology.

Later, in the singing of “Waiting Ningmei” sung on and off the stage, the composer Wang Liping of the 1987 edition of A Dream of Red Mansions stepped onto the stage. At the age of 81, he handwritten “Eternal Dream of Red Mansions” on the spot, leaving a legacy for the audience. A memory that is difficult to “ink”.

Heavy gathering to create the red mansion feast again

In addition to the two-day consecutive concerts on the 16th and 17th, from September 2022 to February 2023, the Dream of the Red Chamber and Shaanxi Grand Theater will also feature dance dramas, dramas, Yue opera and ballet versions of “Dream of Red Mansions”. During the six-month period, the Shaanxi Grand Theater will take the stage as its eye and create the ultimate audio-visual feast for all fans of Dream of the Red Chamber.

The producer, Shaanxi Grand Theater, will also join hands with Beijing Fairchild International Drama Culture to create and produce the musical version of “A Dream of Red Mansions” on the basis of the music of the 87 edition of “A Dream of Red Mansions”, so that the music of “A Dream of Red Mansions” by Teacher Wang Liping can be circulated in more forms. It also allows “A Dream of Red Mansions” to have a way of expression that is closer to young people.

It is reported that the musical version of “Dream of Red Mansions” will invite the famous screenwriter Ms. He Jiping, who has served as the screenwriter of “New Dragon Inn”, “Famous”, “Dragon Gate Flying Armor”, “When Will the Moon Come”, “Evil Does Not Overwhelm the Righteous” and other famous screenwriters to create. , and is produced by the production center of the Philharmonic Opera Tube, which has produced the Shaanxi Grand Theater version of the opera “Turandot”, “Carmen” and “Rigoletto”. At present, the preliminary creation of the script has been completed, and the full version of the musical “A Dream of Red Mansions” is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Text/Picture: Tang Jiaxin, an intern of the All-Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry