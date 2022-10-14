original title:

The 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” announced: “Echo” and other five works won awards

China News Service, Nanjing, October 13th (Xu Shanshan) The press conference of the 5th “Shi Nai’an Literature Award” was held in Xinghua City, Jiangsu Province on the 12th. At the meeting, it was announced that Dongxi’s “Echo”, Wang Yao’s “Folk Song”, Yu Hua’s “Wencheng”, Lunei’s “Mist Walker”, and Chi Zijian’s “Fireworks” won a total of 5 works.

The full name of “Shi Nai’an Literature Award” is “Shi Nai’an Long Narrative Literature Award”. It is named after Shi Nai’an, the author of “Water Margin”. It was established by the Xinghua Municipal People’s Government in 2011, and Xinghua is a permanent part of the award. Awards venue.

This year’s “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” was launched in May 2022, and as of July, a total of more than 100 works have been collected. At the press conference, Ding Fan, director of the final evaluation committee of the 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” and professor of Nanjing University, announced the list of winners of this “Shi Nai’an Literary Award”. It is understood that the “Shi Naian Literature Award” award ceremony is planned to be held in Xinghua in November.

“Literary evaluation is an important means to stimulate creation and launch high-quality products, so that more excellent works and excellent writers have entered the public eye.” Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee of the 5th “Shi Nai’an Literature Award”, member of the Party Group of Jiangsu Writers Association, Ding Jie, secretary and vice-chairman of the Secretariat, said that through the inheritance and persistence of successive sessions, the “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” will gradually become a cultural brand expected by writers and trusted by readers.

Chen Linfeng, Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee of the 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award”, member of the Standing Committee of Xinghua Municipal Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, introduced that the “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” aims to encourage the in-depth exploration and development of contemporary Chinese long-form narrative art, promote the The innovation and prosperity of Chinese long-form narrative further enhances the influence of Chinese long-form narrative works, and provides broad possibilities for future research on Chinese language, literature and art.

“The five works that won this year’s awards are widely praised by readers. What they have in common is that they all have strong literary qualities, high literary value and literary charm.” The final judge of the 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award”, Nanjing When commenting on the winning works, Wang Binbin, a professor at the university, said that each of the five works is unique, showing different artistic characteristics and artistic personalities in different ways, unique themes and perspectives.