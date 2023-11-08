“The Awarding of the Founding Generals 1955” Unveils Glorious Revolutionary History in New Film Trailer

The highly anticipated “Honorary Edition” trailer of “The Awarding of the Founding Generals 1955” was recently released, marking the first major revolutionary historical film in Chinese film history. Directed by Tang Guoqiang and Shi Wei, the film follows the glorious journey of many founding generals and showcases the difficulties and hardships of revolutionary history.

The trailer traces the footsteps of the predecessors and details the difficult past of revolutionary history. From 1955 to 1965, a total of 1,614 generals were awarded or promoted to military ranks as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army implemented the military rank system. The film condenses the heroic demeanor and awarding scenes of thousands of generals in New China and is set to be released nationwide on November 24.

The movie takes as its main line the important historical node of the first conferment of military awards at the end of September 1955, and intersperses flashbacks of the founding leaders and founding generals in different stages of revolutionary history. It presents a unique narrative style that is rarely seen in the creation of films with major revolutionary historical themes, combining magnificent war scenes with nuanced emotional expressions of characters’ life and death.

The star-studded cast includes Qin Hailu, Li Chen, Wang Xun, Zeng Li, and many more, who will fully interpret the thousands of generals of New China. The film is produced by various production companies and has received joint support from several Propaganda Departments of the Communist Party of China.

“The Awarding of the Founding Generals 1955” will comprehensively display the hardships and difficulties of the founding history with stunning audiovisual and story scenes, while also revealing little-known revolutionary historical stories of Chinese generals. The film is expected to be a poignant and immersive experience for audiences as it provides a glimpse into this critical period in Chinese history.