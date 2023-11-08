Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Accusations and Raids on Government Facilities

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has announced his resignation following a series of raids conducted by law enforcement officers in government facilities and residences. This surprising development follows the arrests of several high-ranking officials and businessmen, including the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff and the Mayor of Sines, as well as the listing of the Infrastructure Minister and the head of the Portuguese Environment Agency as “formal suspects.”

The Portuguese Attorney General’s Office has stated that the raids were part of investigations into corruption and political influence dealings involving lithium exploration licenses at Barroso and Monatelgre in northern Portugal, as well as a hydrogen energy plant and large data center project in Sines. The suspects are alleged to have used Costa’s name and authority to influence these transactions, leading to suspicions of malfeasance, active and passive corruption of politicians, and influence peddling. Former Portuguese aviation manager Diogo Lacerda Machado, who testified that he was a good friend of the Prime Minister, was among those arrested.

In a televised speech, Prime Minister Costa announced his resignation, expressing that the dignity of the prime minister’s duties could not tolerate any suspicion of criminal behavior. He emphasized a trust in the justice system while also stating that he would not seek to serve as prime minister again.

The Portuguese President’s Office has accepted Costa’s resignation and will convene party leaders and the Council of State to meet in the coming days. This unprecedented turn of events has thrown the country into political uncertainty, prompting questions about the immediate future and the possibility of early elections.

Costa’s resignation comes following a series of controversies in his government since 2022, with numerous senior officials and ministers resigning due to negligence or corruption charges. This news has also had a significant impact on Portugal’s stock market, with the PSI20 index weakening by 2.5% following the announcement.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Portugal await further developments to see how this will shape the future of their government and leadership.

Share this: Facebook

X

