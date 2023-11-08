Home » Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Accusations and Raids on Government Facilities
World

Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Accusations and Raids on Government Facilities

by admin
Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Accusations and Raids on Government Facilities

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has announced his resignation following a series of raids conducted by law enforcement officers in government facilities and residences. This surprising development follows the arrests of several high-ranking officials and businessmen, including the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff and the Mayor of Sines, as well as the listing of the Infrastructure Minister and the head of the Portuguese Environment Agency as “formal suspects.”

The Portuguese Attorney General’s Office has stated that the raids were part of investigations into corruption and political influence dealings involving lithium exploration licenses at Barroso and Monatelgre in northern Portugal, as well as a hydrogen energy plant and large data center project in Sines. The suspects are alleged to have used Costa’s name and authority to influence these transactions, leading to suspicions of malfeasance, active and passive corruption of politicians, and influence peddling. Former Portuguese aviation manager Diogo Lacerda Machado, who testified that he was a good friend of the Prime Minister, was among those arrested.

In a televised speech, Prime Minister Costa announced his resignation, expressing that the dignity of the prime minister’s duties could not tolerate any suspicion of criminal behavior. He emphasized a trust in the justice system while also stating that he would not seek to serve as prime minister again.

The Portuguese President’s Office has accepted Costa’s resignation and will convene party leaders and the Council of State to meet in the coming days. This unprecedented turn of events has thrown the country into political uncertainty, prompting questions about the immediate future and the possibility of early elections.

Costa’s resignation comes following a series of controversies in his government since 2022, with numerous senior officials and ministers resigning due to negligence or corruption charges. This news has also had a significant impact on Portugal’s stock market, with the PSI20 index weakening by 2.5% following the announcement.

See also  The Athletics World Championships on Eurosport 1 and Discovery+

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Portugal await further developments to see how this will shape the future of their government and leadership.

You may also like

Telefono Amico, Palermo needs volunteers to listen and...

Gaza Conflict Update: Israeli Troops in Heart of...

“First Winter” read for you by Linda Lercari

Here is the poster and trailer for “Godzilla...

Fatal Shooting at Pan-American Highway Protest: Lawyer Kills...

Hurricane Otis devastates Acapulco – World and Mission

For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

Miami International Airport Announces Direct Flights to Europe...

MONDO MODA – 17 years – MONDO MODA

Design Open Day brings together 250 people at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy