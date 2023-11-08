New ideas lead a new journey丨Consolidate the foundation of “Government of China” with the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era

In a recent development, the “Maple Bridge Experience” has emerged as a promising model for grassroots social governance in China. The approach, which involves resolving conflicts and disputes at the local level through the active participation of the masses, has been lauded for its effectiveness in promoting harmony and stability.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Comrade Mao Zedong’s instructions to study and promote the “Maple Bridge Experience” and the 20th anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions to uphold and develop the “Maple Bridge Experience”. Relying closely on the people and resolving conflicts on the spot, the “Maple Bridge Experience” has continued to develop in practice over the past 60 years and is full of vitality. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made important instructions on upholding and developing the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era on many occasions, pointing out the direction and providing guidance for doing a good job in mass work. The “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era has become a grassroots A banner of social governance and a business card of governance in China.

In Fengyuan Village, Fengqiao Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the Fengxi Water System Connection Project has been officially completed. Not only is irrigation and flood control guaranteed, but the newly built tourist trails have also become a leisure spot for villagers. However, at the beginning of the project, several villagers along the line felt that their land had suffered a loss due to flooding, and they raised different opinions on issues such as compensation. The village quickly launched a democratic discussion and decision-making mechanism for major village-level matters. Through democratic procedures such as extensive solicitation of opinions, secret ballot voting by village representatives, and disclosure of implementation plans, the contradiction was finally resolved. Relying on the masses to resolve conflicts on the spot, Fengyuan Village in Fengqiao Town, one of the birthplaces of the “Fengqiao Experience”, has achieved “zero petitions from the masses” for 18 consecutive years.

The success story of Fengyuan Village is not an isolated case. In fact, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Fengqiao Town, Zhuji City that the “Fengqiao Experience” should be upheld and developed in the new era. He stressed the need to adhere to the party’s mass line, correctly handle contradictions among the people, and closely rely on the masses to solve problems at the grassroots level and nip them in the bud.

The “Maple Bridge Experience” has also seen successful implementation in other regions. In Luzhou City, Sichuan Province, residential communities have formed a pattern of joint governance by community party branches, residents’ councils and property companies. This approach has been instrumental in resolving neighborhood disputes and addressing public affairs and major conflicts and disputes in the community.

Furthermore, technology has played a significant role in enhancing the effectiveness of the “Maple Bridge Experience”. The integration of informatization and intelligence has given the approach a modern touch, with the introduction of mechanisms such as “Dispute Resolution Code”, “Cloud Mediation” and “One Network for Unified Management”. These technological innovations have enabled the efficient resolution of conflicts and disputes, contributing to the modernization of social governance at the grassroots level.

Jin Bozhong, director of the Zhejiang Provincial New Era “Maple Bridge Experience” Research Institute, emphasized the importance of upholding and developing the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era. He underscored the need to study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the approach, highlighting the significance of a people-centered approach in modernizing grassroots social governance.

As China continues to consolidate the foundation of its governance, the “Maple Bridge Experience” in the new era is poised to play a pivotal role in achieving social harmony and stability.

This article was culled from “Junction Point, Xinhua Daily and its subsidiary newspapers” and is the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network. Any reproduction or mirroring without permission is prohibited. Readers are encouraged to refer to verify the content themselves.