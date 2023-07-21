Home » The “Barbie” movie: breaks records, the best post-pandemic premiere since 2019
Yesterday, Thursday July 20, the version was released live-action de “Barbie” and according to the figures audited by Ultracine, almost 270,000 tickets, in 497 Argentine theaters. In Córdoba they estimate that close to 21,500 entries sold.

Despite the high expectations generated by the pre-sale numbers, the premiere of the film based on the famous Mattel doll exceeded all forecasts off to an impressive start. Important to note that the all-time box office record in Argentina it belongs to him “Toy Story 4”who sold 454,012 entries on its first day on June 20, 2019, establishing itself as the most successful production in the country’s history.

In this way, “Barbie” is consolidated as the best post-pandemic day starter and of the last 4 years in Argentina.

On the other hand, the other premiere that generated expectations was that of “Oppenheimer”. He stayed in the third place with 34,474 viewers in 185 theaters behind “Elementos”.

