Xi’an Education Bureau Forms Joint Investigation Team to Address Concerns over Fraudulent Qualifications of ‘Returned Students’

Xi’an Education Bureau Forms Joint Investigation Team to Address Fraudulent Qualifications

On July 20, the Xi’an Education Bureau announced the formation of a joint investigation team to address concerns raised by parents regarding fraudulent qualifications of “returned students”. This decision comes as part of a larger effort to crack down on illegal activities within the education system.

In recent months, there have been reports of parents discovering that some “returned students” had obtained fraudulent qualifications. These students, who had previously studied abroad and returned to China, were allegedly using fake credentials to gain admission to prestigious schools. Concerned by these revelations, the municipal party committee and government took swift action and instructed the Education Bureau and Public Security Bureau to establish a joint investigation team.

The primary objective of the investigation team will be to verify the registration qualifications of all “returned students” in Xi’an. Each case will be examined thoroughly, and any violations of laws and regulations will be dealt with sternly. The team is committed to cracking down on these fraudulent practices and will not tolerate any wrongdoing.

Additionally, the Education Bureau has acknowledged concerns raised by parents regarding issues with the high school entrance examination policy. In response to these concerns, a special working group has been established to review and optimize the existing policy. Taking into consideration practices from other cities and the unique urban development positioning of Xi’an, the working group will actively seek input from the general public and relevant stakeholders before making any policy changes. The revised policy will be announced to the public in a timely manner.

The Xi’an Education Bureau expressed its gratitude towards parents and citizens for their support and concern for the city’s education system. They encouraged individuals with further questions or suggestions to contact them directly through phone (Tel: 87806801, 86786576) or email (xajyzxjd@163.com).

The Xi’an Education Bureau is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the education system and ensuring a fair and transparent process for all students. By addressing concerns and taking decisive action, they aim to create a positive and trustworthy educational environment for everyone involved.

This announcement by the Xi’an Education Bureau marks a significant step towards resolving the issue of fraudulent qualifications and bolstering the confidence of parents and students in the education system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

