the bars will work until midnight and other details to consider

“We disseminate this information in order to be able to carry out our activity in a normal, calm manner and under what the provincial electoral law implies on this occasion. The operation of the bars will be normal until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and at that time they will stop selling alcohol and the gastronomic places will be evicted ”, they communicated this Saturday morning from the Chamber of Bars due to the uncertainty due to the electoral ban in the framework of the elections that will be held this Sunday in Córdoba.

“The information that I circulate these days regarding the restriction of the sale of alcoholic beverages is wrong since said law corresponds to the national electoral law. On this occasion, the election is of a provincial nature, which is why the provincial electoral law, Law No. 9571, “added from the Chamber of Bars.

What does the Provincial Electoral Law establish about the ban?

Article 66 of the provincial electoral law Law No. 9571 establishes that: “FROM forty-eight (48) hours before the start of the elections, public acts of proselytism are prohibited. From zero hours (0:00 am) on the day of the elections and up to three (3) hours immediately after closing, the following is prohibited: 1) The exhibition, deposit and carrying of weapons, even in the latter case to persons authorized to do so by the competent authority, in the places where the elections are held and up to a distance of one hundred meters (100 m) from the perimeter of those, with the exception of police personnel or the armed forces or security assigned to the custody of the premises where the elections are held; 2) The shows in the open air or in closed enclosures, social, cultural, sports events and any other kind of public meeting that does not refer to the electoral act and that is not expressly authorized by the competent authority; 3) The sale of any kind of alcoholic beverages”.