The basketball team plays its second preparation game: rival, day, time and how to watch it live

The Argentine basketball team continues in Spain with the preparation to play the Olympic Pre-qualifying tournament of the Americas, which will be held from August 14 to 20 in Santiago del Estero. The national team, led by Pablo Prigioni and with Facundo Campazzo as captain, will have its second rehearsal.

This Tuesday, August 1, Argentina will face Venezuela in Alicante. The game will be played from 3:45 p.m. at the Alicante Modernization Center and will be broadcast by BásquetPass TV.

In their first match, the team beat the Catalan team last week 94-88.

Prigioni works with 15 players and will have to leave three out for the duel with the Venezuelans (they are preparing for the 2023 World Cup). Luca Vildoza and Carlos Delfino (practice had just started) and Juan Ignacio Marcos (muscular problems) did not play against the Catalans. In addition, the 21-year-old and 2.10-meter pivot from Córdoba, Gonzalo Bressan, did not enter the field, who will surely have his first minutes in the senior team.

Argentina was left out of the Japan-Philippines-Indonesia 2023 World Cup and will have to earn the only place that the Santiago del Estero Pre-qualifier will grant to next year’s Pre-Olympics to maintain the chances of playing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The preparation matches of the national team

1/8 Argentina vs Venezuela, at 3:30 p.m. in Alicante 4/8 Argentina vs Czech Republic, at 12 in Brno 5/8 Argentina vs Belgium, at 12 in Brno

The squad of the Argentine team

Lee Aaliya (without club) Gonzalo Bressan (Amics Castelló, Spain) Nicolás Brussino (Gran Canaria, Spain) Francisco Cáffaro (Santa Clara University, United States) Facundo Campazzo (Real Madrid, Spain) Tomás Chapero (Lobe Huesca La Magia, Spain )Gonzalo Corbalán (San Pablo Burgos, Spain)Carlos Delfino (Victoria Libertas Pesaro, Italy)Juan Fernández (Río Breogán, Spain)Máximo Fjellerup (Basketball Girona, Spain)Patricio Garino (Basketball Girona, Spain)Juan Ignacio Marcos (Basketball Girona, Spain)Lucio Redivo (UEB Cividale, Italy)Santiago Trouet (University of San Diego, United States)Luca Vildoza (Panathinaikos, Greece)

Selection and matches in the Prequalifier

After the preparation matches in the Czech Republic, the Argentine delegation will begin its trip to Santiago del Estero where it will finish with the preparation. The debut in the FIBA ​​Olympic Prequalifier will be on Monday, August 14 (10:22) against Panama at the Ciudad de Santiago del Estero Stadium.

On Wednesday the 16th (21.10) the rival will be the Bahamas at the same venue and on Thursday the 17th (22.10) Group A will be closed facing Cuba at the Vicente Rosales de La Banda Stadium.

