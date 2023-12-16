“The Batman” Sequel: What to Expect from the New Joker

After many speculations and rumors, it has finally been confirmed that “The Batman” directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson will be independent of the DC movie universe. This news has excited many fans who are eagerly looking forward to the development of the sequel.

In the deleted clips released later, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Barry, who will be a part of the upcoming movie. Additionally, the new Joker, played by Keoghan, also made an appearance. According to Matt Reeves, the Joker at that time was not yet the Joker, but he already had a relationship with Batman.

Recently, Barry Keoghan, who plays the new Joker, responded to questions about the sequel in an interview with Canada’s CTV entertainment program Etalk. When asked about returning to the sequel, Keoghan remained tight-lipped but hinted at the possibility of the Joker making a return in the movie.

“I can’t really say anything about returning, but you know, if Joker does show up, wouldn’t it be exciting? Seeing Joker appear in the movie again… My smile says it all, do you understand what I mean?” Keoghan teased during the interview.

While the actor could not confirm any movie information due to confidentiality agreements, his hints have sparked excitement among fans who are now looking forward to seeing how the new Joker will fight Batman in the sequel.

With the confirmation of the movie’s independence from the DC movie universe and the anticipation surrounding the new Joker’s role, “The Batman” sequel is set to be highly anticipated by fans. As filming for the sequel is expected to begin in 2024, fans can only wait in eager anticipation for more updates on the highly anticipated movie.