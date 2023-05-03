The behind the scenes of Kevin Costner’s divorce: a prenuptial agreement and an old complaint of sexual abuse

american actor Kevin Costner separated from his wife Christine Baumgartnerafter 18 years of marriage, and in the middle of a scandal the figure of a armored accumulated fortune for a prenuptial agreement, at the same time that he revived an old complaint for sexual abuse What would have happened on the honeymoon?

The protagonist of The bodyguard had circulated a statement in the Hollywood press in which he mentioned a phrase that drew great attention: “With great sadness, Circumstances beyond your control occurred that resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in an action for dissolution of marriage.”

His manager quickly asked that “the privacy” of the 68-year-old movie star and his now ex-partner be respected, without giving details of “the circumstances” that were beyond his control. In this sense, it was learned that both Baumgartner and he requested the joint custody of your children12, 14 and 15 years old.

A heritage of almost 250 million dollars

Following the news of the split, it was reported that the star of Dance with wolves, for which he won Best Picture and Director Oscars, has a prenuptial agreement. This is because in 1994, when he broke up with Cindy Silva -mother of three other of his children- he had to face an agreement of $80 million for divorce.

Now, it remains to be seen what Christine will receive as part of the arrangement. The family’s main residence he was in Ventura, California, nearly 30 miles south of Santa Barbara. That adds to the 25 hectare property which Costner owns in Aspen, where they were married in 2004.

Records show that the artist also has other real estate investments, including apartments in Los Angeles, according to the outlet. Daily Mirror. In this sense, they pointed out that it currently charges one and a half million dollars per episode from the hit series Yellowstoneand accumulates a net worth of almost 250 million of the North American currency.

During the 1990s, Costner became one of the highest-paid stars in the American industry when he was paid $14 million for his role in Waterworld. He also took about 40 million when acting in Robin Hood: The Prince of Thieves.

Besides, it’s the owner of Ocean Therapy Solutionsa company that works with other companies in the environmental cleanup. In 2010, he sold equipment in the wake of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill for about $52 million.

A case for sexual abuse

After Baumgartner filed for divorce, an old episode that occurred in 2004 was brought up by the American press. Back then, Costner was accused of sexual harassment by a masseuse at a luxury hotel in Scotland, during his honeymoon.

According to the complaint, the event occurred at the five-star Old Course hotel, located in Saint Andrews. At that time, the actor was 49 years old and the complainant was 34. Everything arose from a lawsuit filed by the masseuse against the establishment, which claimed that she was fired after reporting the incident.

The woman, whose name was never released, said the actor threw down his towel, exposing his genitals to her. An official complaint was never filed with the Justice and Costner was not directly sued either. Meanwhile, he revealed that there would be no suggestion that this accusation was related to his current divorce.

A spokesman for the artist said Wednesday that “the allegations mentioned They weren’t true then and they’re not true now.The masseuse, who sued the hotel for unfair dismissal and sexual discrimination, later settled.

It is said that their current separation is due to “irreconcilable differences”since Baumgartner would have warned him that his busy filming schedule it was affecting his family and would have asked him to leave the Yellowstone series.

fp / ds