The art film “Actor’s Dream”, which won 12 awards at the International Film Festival, was screened in Middltwon, upstate New York on October 1 and 2. The film has not yet been shown, the tickets are sold out, and there are no absent seats, and the organizer has temporarily added five more screenings.

This is another shocking masterpiece that New Century Film and Television will launch grandly after “Homecoming”.

The film presents the reality of life, and deduces the difficult game between people’s dreams and pursuits. The vivid portrayal and presentation of each character, the tight plot points, reversal and ending deeply touched the hearts of the audience.

Well-known American directors Nan Gill-Wilson said after watching the premiere on October 1: “I like the actor dream very much, it touches my heart. It is very honest, clean, direct, and also It’s spiritually uplifting. What moved me the most was the relationship between everyone and the forgiveness shown and the compassion shown at the end of the film.”

Well-known American directors David Wilson and his wife said: “I like the actor dream very much, it touched my heart.” (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

David Patrick Wilson, who has been in the show business for 50 years, is the director of Willy-Gilly Productions. He has written plays, been a film and television actor. He said, “You know I definitely recommend it, a great movie.” The Wilsons added, “You’re going to really love it!”

“Actor’s Dream” has won 12 film festival awards and nominations before its premiere.

In this regard, Huiyue, the film’s producer, said: “I think the judges of the film festival were touched after seeing our film, and they recognized the values ​​conveyed by our film.”

Film producer Huiyue (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

The two heroines Feng Juan and Zheng Xuefei have successively won the Best Actress in the Spring Selection of the Alternative International Film Festival (ALTFF 2022) in Toronto, Canada, and the Best Actress in the Monthly Selection at the Golden Picture International Film Festival in the United States. The American Golden Picture International Film Festival (American Golden Picture IFF) judges gave high praise to the director and the whole film in professional film critics.

Actress Zheng Xuefei (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

In addition, the film has won numerous awards and nominations, including Best Costume Design and Best Feature Film Honorable Mention. Its theme song “Homecoming” was also nominated for Best Original Music at the 2022 Burbank International Film Festival.

The heroine Zheng Xuefei said: “It is a great honor and honor for me to win so many awards for this film, because this film has been recognized and appreciated by so many people in the industry, which is of course very happy for the actors. moment, and I hope this film can bring the same feeling and power to the audience.”

The masterpiece “Actor’s Dream” not only moved the audience, but also moved the actors themselves.

The actor Li Yan said, “I think this film has touched me and touched a lot of people, so I also hope that the audience will not miss this opportunity to watch this film together.”

Actor Li Yan (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

Actress Wang Ruiya said: “I think this film will give all audiences hope and light.”

Actress Wang Ruiya (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

Actor Allen said: “I really think this movie is very worth watching, sometimes we see how good the special effects are done in those movies like Hollywood, but often it is impressive that the people who can really feel the heart A movie that inspires you, makes people think, and makes people reminisce, and Actor Dream is such a movie.”

Actor Allen (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

Ms. Han, who is engaged in the accounting profession, said after watching the film that the film is real and touching. She is also full of praise for the actor’s acting skills.

Ms. Han (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

Mr. Wang, a software engineer who came to Midtown New York from Florida to watch the film, was also deeply moved by the plot. “It’s a really good movie I’ve seen, and you feel that you not only enjoy it but you can improve yourself.”

Software Engineer Mr. Wang (Photo: Jiujiang/Voice of Hope)

Ms. Xu from New York said she would recommend the film to more friends. “I think it’s very, very exciting. I almost shed tears several times. I must let more friends see it.”

“New Century Film and Television” is a non-profit organization established in North America in 2018, dedicated to creating inspiring film and television works through art forms such as film and stage performances. The film will also be released in Brooklyn on October 8 and 9. It will also be released in Australia, Taiwan and other places in the future.

“New Century Film and Television” is a non-profit organization established in North America in 2018, dedicated to creating inspiring film and television works through art forms such as film and stage performances. The film will also be released in Brooklyn on October 8 and 9. It will also be released in Taiwan and Australia later.

Responsible editor: Liu Fangli

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.