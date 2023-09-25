The best of Talleres in the video game FC 24 and what the players look like

At La Voz we are lucky enough to be playing EA Sports FC 24, the video game that replaces Fifa. We already showed you what Belgrano and Instituto look like and in this note it is Talleres’ turn.

The best player of the “T” is Rodrigo Garro. The left-handed midfielder has the highest level, with a 77 rating. Rating is the item that brings together a set of skills to qualify it. For example, Lionel Messi has a rating of 90.

Guido Herrera in the video game EA Sports FC 24. This is how the Talleres players look in the title that replaces Fifa. (La Voz)Rodrigo Villagra in the video game EA Sports FC 24. This is how the Talleres players look in the title that replaces Fifa. (The voice)

The other best on the team are Guido Herrera, with 76 and Rodrigo Villagra, with 75. Those ratings can be seen in this video.

Another aspect to take into account is how the players are represented. As with most of the footballers of the Argentine League teams, they are generic faces. As can be seen in this video.

In the next few days we will continue to tell you more about the new FC 24. You can see it all on this La Voz video game channel.

