Netflix has revealed the directors and writers for the upcoming “Bioshock” adaptation. In a tweet on Netflix’s official account, the streaming giant announced that Francis Lawrence, the director of “I Am Legend” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” will direct the film.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The outline of the movie’s setting has not yet been released, although the picture on Twitter shows the representative character BigDaddy in the series. For the undersea ecstasy where the first and second generations are located, not Columbia in “Bioshock: Infinite”.

Netflix revealed in February that they were working on a movie based on the IP, which hasn’t had a new game since 2013’s Bioshock Infinite. Very little information is available from the outside world about the project.