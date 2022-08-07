Home Entertainment The box-office hit of “Lonely Walk on the Moon” in the summer
Entertainment

by admin
2022-08-07 17:45:25Source: Xi'an News Network

Data from the Lighthouse Platform shows that as of the afternoon of August 7, the box office of “Lonely Walk on the Moon” has reached 1.9 billion yuan, ranking third in the domestic movie box office list in 2022.


The reporter noticed that on July 29, “Lonely Walking on the Moon” produced by Happy Twist, China Film, Alibaba, and Ruyi Pictures was released nationwide, and then the box office rose rapidly. On the day after its release and on the day of Qixi Festival, “Walking to the Moon” received 330 million yuan and 250 million yuan at the box office respectively.

As of the afternoon of August 7, the box office of “Lone on the Moon”, which has just entered its ninth day of release, has reached 1.9 billion yuan. Among the films released this year, it is second only to “Changjin Lake: Water Gate Bridge” with 4.066 billion yuan and 2.628 billion yuan. Yuan’s “This Killer Is Not Too Calm”.

As an important reference index for the film, the average number of viewers per game for “Lone on the Moon” is also as high as 25, ranking first among the films released this year. At the same time, it surpassed the 22 people of “Changjin Lake” and the 24 people of “Hello, Li Huanying” released last year.

In addition to the box office figures, as a “science fiction comedy”, “Moon Alone” has also broken and greatly improved a number of historical records monopolized by foreign science fiction films. Lighthouse data shows that so far, the film has broken 9 film history records, including “the cumulative box office record of summer science fiction films in the past five years” and “the single-day box office record of summer science fiction films in Chinese film history”. Previously, these domestic records were maintained, mostly foreign science fiction films. For example, the holder of the “Single-day Box Office Record of Chinese Film History Summer Sci-Fi Films” is “Transformers 5: The Last Knight” with 317 million yuan, and the record time was June 24, 2017. The holder of the “cumulative box office record of summer science fiction films in the past five years” is “Jurassic World 2″ released in June 2018.

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” and “Life Events” released at the end of June have ignited the enthusiasm for watching movies in the summer. As a movie produced by Happy Twist, the outside world had already had high expectations for “Lone on the Moon” before its release. The box office performance of “Lonely Walk on the Moon” has undoubtedly also verified the box office appeal of “Happy Twist + Shen Teng Ma Li” once again.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press

