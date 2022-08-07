Original title: Football of the day: Marseille v Reims Hammarby v Sundsvall Sirius v Malmo

Marseille’s current situation:Marseille, as a strong team in Ligue 1, finally ranked second last season and successfully qualified for the Champions League. In the new season, the team has obviously strengthened the team’s strength, and introduced many powerful players such as Roma’s Paul Lopez, Veratu, Yundale, Arsenal’s Guendouzi, and Naples’ Milik. At the same time, the team has a good home performance, winning 4 games in the past 5 home games. However, the team achieved 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses in the pre-season friendly match, only won the Fading team Gignac, and only scored 1 goal in the remaining 4 games.

Lance’s current status:Lance finally ranked 12th last season, and the overall strength is low. Moreover, it has conceded 6 consecutive rounds of Ligue 1 goals across the season. Facing the relegation team Lorient and the final relegation Saint-Etienne both conceded goals and the defense line was unstable. The team introduced Junya Ito in the new season to enhance their offensive ability. At the same time, the team achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the 5 pre-season friendly games, only losing to the La Liga team Villarreal, winning the game. Metz, Auxerre, and Sassuolo. The overall performance is good, but the team’s away ability is not good, and the defensive end is not stable. At the end of last season, 6 consecutive rounds of Ligue 1 conceded goals.

This game: There is still a certain gap in the overall strength of the two sides. At the same time, Marseille is playing steadily at home. The team has introduced many strong players during the off-season. The good support given to Marseille this time is in line with its strength. I personally think that Marseille has a better chance of winning. .

Hammarby vs Sundsvall

Current status of Hammarby:Hammarby has achieved good results in the past 10 matches against Sundsvall, and has a certain psychological advantage. However, the team lost to Venamu in the last round. The state was affected to a certain extent, but fortunately, Kazakhstan Mabey has excellent offensive ability, scoring 31 goals in 16 league games, and playing a stable offensive end. At the same time, the team has achieved good results against Sundsvall in the past 10 times, and has a great psychological advantage. The team’s main players, Lukinson and Besala, scored a total of 15 goals and performed well.

Sundsvall’s current status:Sundsvall failed to win 4 consecutive games. In addition, the team’s defensive ability was poor and its offensive performance was average. At the same time, the team’s main player, Engrom, scored 5 goals, and his personal performance was outstanding. However, it should be noted that the team has been in a sluggish state recently. It has failed to win 4 consecutive games, and its away performance is sluggish, failing to win a game in nearly 10 away games.

This game: The overall strength of the two sides is quite different. Hammarby has achieved good results in the game between the two sides and has a certain psychological advantage. This time, Hammarby has given good support, which is in line with its strength. I personally think that it has scored two goals and The chances of the above goal-count advantage are greater.

Sirius vs Malmo

Current Sirius:Sirius has been in poor form recently and failed to win 2 consecutive games, but its home ability is not weak. The team has won 7 games in 10 games. At the same time, the team’s main player Wade Glenn is expected to return, while the Ristan Kuwacu performed well, but it should be noted that the team has failed to win 2 consecutive games recently, and the current state is relatively sluggish.

Malmö current situation:Malmo won the Europa League 3-0 in the last game and got back on track. The state has been improved to a certain extent. The team has played a stable offensive end. In the past 16 league games, a total of 22 goals were scored. 9 players scored. Moreover, the team has maintained continuous scoring in the nearly 10 games against Sirius, and won 9 games, which has a great psychological advantage. However, it should be noted that the team’s away ability is poor, only 2 games have been won in the last 10 away games, and the team has just finished participating in the Europa League, so it is at a disadvantage in terms of physical fitness.

This game: There is a certain gap in the overall strength of the two sides. The overall strength of Malmo is stronger than that of Sirius. Malmo has achieved good results in the game between the two sides and has a great psychological advantage. The good support given to Malmo this time is in line with its strength. , I personally think Malmo has a better chance of winning.Return to Sohu, see more