ASUS ROG Flow X16

I’ve reviewed my fair share of Asus ROG laptops recently, and if there’s one thing that’s consistent between each device, it’s their high quality and ability to play video games. That being the case, it’s no surprise to hear that my latest laptop, the ROG Flow X16, also hits the mark when it comes to being a really good gaming laptop, even if it does have unique features and design points that make it Become more than just a gaming hardware.

But before I dive into the various features that Flow X16 brings to the table, let’s talk technology. This review unit is a bit of a beast, as it features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz. All of this allows the computer to run the most demanding games on the highest graphics settings and still deliver frame rates in excess of 70. Forza Horizon 5, for example, averaged 72fps on extreme settings, and even went up to an average 82fps when the cooling solution was set to Turbo. It should be known that this is when connected to power, as the frame rate is halved when running on battery power only.

That’s all good because the display is a QHD panel, which means you get 2K graphics (1440p) and even supports HDR for extra vibrancy and color range. However, since the Flow X16 also has a display that can run up to 165Hz, there is an option to lower the graphics settings for better performance, which also works like a system dream.

What’s really unique about the device and its display, however, is that it’s also a touchscreen, attached via a full 360-degree hinge. This basically means you can go from having a standard laptop by simply pushing the monitor all the way to having a tablet. The touchscreen nature of the display is also very well done, being responsive and even working with some games (you can play the entire As Dusk Falls without touching the keyboard or connecting a controller). This is in stark contrast to the touchscreen offered by the ROG Zephyrus Duo, which is more of a niche and gimmicky feature. The Flow X16, on the other hand, is more of a jack-up gaming version of a 2-in-1 laptop, and despite being very large and bulky compared to a regular tablet, it works pretty well.

Like other Asus ROG laptops, the Flow X16 has an impressive cooling solution. By having a triple fan module, Pulsar radiator, frost force technology and ambient cooling technology means that even under stress, the laptop remains fairly cool. Since the largest exhaust vents are located on the right side and back of the Flow X16’s body, cooling is never uncomfortable with the laptop on your lap. It’s not always the quietest device when gaming, in fact it’s actually quite loud when you switch the cooling to Turbo, but not vice versa, which means that when there’s no stress (i.e. using it for Web browsing, streaming video or word processing), the Flow X16 is barely audible, especially when the cooling is set to silent.

On the subject of audio, the Flow X16 comes with a four-speaker system and Dolby Atmos support, all of which allow for excellent audio clarity when played without headphones connected. In fact, the system itself does a good job of canceling out any noise the laptop makes, as the speaker system is more than enough to drown out the hum of the fan in most situations.

It should also be noted that the Flow X16 has a fairly wide range of connectivity options. You get an HDMI port, as well as two Type-A USBs, a Type-C USB, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card slot, and a ROG XG mobile interface port if you’re interested and have the right of supporting hardware that can give your PC that extra oomph. It’s all in one body, which is generally pretty thin and very light by gaming laptop standards. When it comes to the ethernet port there are glaring flaws, again, all of this tech puts a lot of strain on the 90Wh battery, which means if you’re going to play games without being plugged in, you won’t Really getting too much gaming time, but if you’re looking for a device with a good balance of productivity and gaming time options, this system is still no joke.

This roughly sums up my experience with the ROG Flow X16. While I’ve been impressed with most of the ROG lineups I’ve tested, this lineup does it in a way that others haven’t, as it does feel like Asus has scored between hardware and production features good balance. From a purely technical standpoint, it’s hard to beat this laptop, and it’s pretty easy on the eyes, too, with the silver and black color palette giving it a premium look. Having said that (as is the case with many ASUS ROG lineups), this device isn’t cheap and will cost you an arm and a leg, but if you have the cash and are looking for a really premium, fairly future-proof system, you can’t go wrong with the Flow X16.