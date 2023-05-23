“Singing crookedly” also makes you happy

Singing reduces tension and stress and promotes happiness – and it doesn’t matter whether you hit the note or not.
It has long been known that singing acts as a natural antidepressant. Studies of professional singers suggest that people who sing often and a lot are more relaxed and feel better overall. Swedish scientists have discovered that the “cuddling hormone” oxytocin is increasingly released during singing. It helps strengthen bonds, promote trust, reduce anxiety, and promotes relaxation.
Other happiness hormones are also produced in our body when we sing: adrenaline, dopamine, serotonin and endorphin increase our well-being and make us happy.
And the experts have another tip: To help against shame, sing together – or take children as role models.
