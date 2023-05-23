Home » “Singing crookedly” also makes you happy
Health

“Singing crookedly” also makes you happy

by admin
“Singing crookedly” also makes you happy

Singing reduces tension and stress and promotes happiness – and it doesn’t matter whether you hit the note or not.

It has long been known that singing acts as a natural antidepressant. Studies of professional singers suggest that people who sing often and a lot are more relaxed and feel better overall. Swedish scientists have discovered that the “cuddling hormone” oxytocin is increasingly released during singing. It helps strengthen bonds, promote trust, reduce anxiety, and promotes relaxation.

Other happiness hormones are also produced in our body when we sing: adrenaline, dopamine, serotonin and endorphin increase our well-being and make us happy.

And the experts have another tip: To help against shame, sing together – or take children as role models.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  To fight constipation in the morning and insomnia in the evening, just the juice of this fruit is enough

You may also like

Simple and healthy: spread and fish fingers |...

Eating almonds, the surprising benefits

Vitamin deficiencies: all symptoms on the body

ESOC 2023: New study shows: AI tool outperforms...

Hydration: how much water should you drink?

This is how you replace expensive capers with...

Inter, the probable anti-Fiorentina formation: no LuLa, a...

Ophthalmologist in Mainz: Important diagnostics before the IVOM

the people who follow her are few, why?

Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut Optometrist/optometrist competition competition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy