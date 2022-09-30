Source title: The brightest theme song of the 2022 National Day movie home theater “The Light Against the Wind” is officially launched

“The light against the wind, the hope that ties me down, I go to love me without regrets.” The theme song “The Light Against the Wind”, the theme song of the 2022 National Day movie “Search and Rescue”, has been officially launched. Music producer Pan Yixiang (representative work “Understandable”) led the creative team to write lyrics and compose, and the singer Shuangsheng sang affectionately. The movie’s theme song “The Light Against the Wind” perfectly interprets the belief and aspirations of going against the wind for the beloved one, inspiring every soul walking in the face of adversity, and is highly compatible with the movie. Movie “Search and Rescue” theme song “The Light Against the Wind” The sincere and touching lyrics are matched with the gradually sublimated melody, which vividly shows the state of mind that life is only for the firm and persistent heart when faced with difficulties. Singer Shuangsheng’s unique timbre and singing make the emotion of the song sublime again, full of contagion, which makes the search and rescue operation in the movie, which is firm and retrograde for the love in the heart, particularly touching, making this theme song a National Day file in 2022. of light. On the finalized poster, Donnie Yen showed his face in a state of “tragic injury” that he had never seen before, but the many scars could not hide the certainty in his eyes, like a bright light in retrograde. As in the lyrics, “above fate, how long is the rough road, the tears have dried up, and the faith will stir in my ears again.” It tells the danger and hardship behind going against the wind, carrying the film “Sacrificing Your Life to Save Yourself”. The flesh and blood kinship of a son’s life for his life can’t help but move people. The lyrics, from “hope” to “watch”, to “light up the future”, all profoundly convey the light that penetrates people’s hearts. It seamlessly fits the anxiety and collapse of the father played by Donnie Yen in the movie after losing his son and the mental journey of giving up his life for his family in the last fight. The light of fatherly love made Donnie Yen’s fatherly love full of perseverance and greatness. See also Great restorations on display at the Mauritshuis in The Hague Musician Pan Yixiang The movie “Search and Rescue” is starring and supervised by Donnie Yen, written and directed by Luo Zhiliang, Han Xue, Jia Bing, Tang Xu, Hou Tianlai, Xu Guangyu, Yuan Jinhui, Cai Xin, Lin Chenhan, Hu Ming, etc. The Light” also inspired the entire film crew to shoot for two winters in the snowy mountains, forests, and ice lakes of the Changbai Mountains in the northeast. The dream of the filmmakers who struggled in the truly harsh natural environment fully carried the dream of rescuing the audience in a desperate situation. The expectations of filmmakers with real feelings. Love can withstand all wind and snow, watching Donnie Yen and Han Xue sacrifice their lives to save their children, and race against time. During the National Day, listening to the movie “Light Against the Wind” on October 3, and everyone who bears everything but keeps going forward, I will see you. May this light always accompany the “forwarders” to face all difficulties, go through the most difficult times, and embrace the final light of happiness.

