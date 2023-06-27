Bold colors reveal many emotions at CASACOR SC | Balneário Camboriu

Sand tones, wood and light tones prevail in the CASACOR SC | Balneário Camboriu. Not by chance, people are increasingly looking for quiet moments, disconnecting from the external world and reconnecting with the internal world. In this way, environments that have bolder colors are a pleasant surprise when strolling through the 27 spaces of the show, which is on display until July 23, at The Spot One, attached to Balneário Shopping.

Guided by this year’s theme, “Corpo & Morada”, some professionals have chosen to suggest intense emotions for visitors, by using colors such as “Red Blufe”, by Tintas Coral, as is the case of Sunset Loft Barsigned by Blanc Architecture and Decorationwhich was inspired by this color to create the entire environment.

Blanc Architecture and Decoration – Sunset Loft Bar. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

Provoke the visitor with colors, prints, contrasts, textures, natural elements and shapesavoiding the obvious and suggesting trends: this was the guiding principle for professionals to create the space that brings the sunset colors to an indoor venue that instills joy, brings personality and invokes an inviting pause for cocktails in the late afternoons and throughout the evenings. This moment is reinforced by the large bar and a large island where you can stay for hours without seeing time pass. All this integrated into a living area, kitchen and bedroom.

Office Nando Arquitetura – Loft Black Arts. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

O purple tone stands out in Loft Black Arts; the mix of black with gray and concrete bring the contemporary style with something innovative the mirrors on the ceiling, the led profiles and the artistic painting directly on the wall, following the same color tones that the space proposes. The presentation shows characteristic elements of the Nando Arquitetura Office portfolio and also brings a break in the path of natural and woody tones.

Ryberg Arquitetura + Dóris Poli Arquitetura – Studio Inspira. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

bone tones burgundy e coralcombined with the off white print a cozy atmosphere, full of energy and movement for the Inspire Studiosigned by the offices Ryberg Architecture e Doris Poli Arquitetura. The space is the stage for the InspiraCast, a podcast recorded during CASACOR/SC, becoming the first podcast to be broadcast within the show. To get away from the idea of ​​traditional, dark and closed studios, the space is a open and integrated loungewith bleachers, inviting visitors to sit and watch if a conversation is taking place at that moment in the environment.

Ryberg Arquitetura + Dóris Poli Arquitetura – Studio Inspira. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The organic shapes and the rounded corners bring a sense of fluidity and harmony to the environment which still stands out graffiti artin the same tones as the environment, on the wall of the bleachers.

Bianca Rieg – Address Lorena. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The striking tones of the environment “Residence Lorraine“, from office Bianca Rieg, brings the reddish colors and textures of nature combined with the green of the plants and the tones of wood that join the collections full of memories of his grandparents’ house. Among the pieces produced by local artisans, there are some made from a tree that fell during a windstorm on your family’s site. The feel of the colors in Living refer to a childhood filled with activities related to the earth and nature.

Bianca Rieg – Address Lorena. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

CASACOR SC’s “Corpo & Morada” season | Balneário Camboriú is open to the public until July 23, at The Spot One, a residential development attached to Balneário Shopping. Tickets to visit the exhibition can be purchased directly at the ticket office of the exhibition in Santa Catarina.

CASACOR Service CASACOR SC | Balneário Camboriú 2023

Where: The Spot One, attached to Balneário Shopping – Avenida Santa Catarina, 1 – Estados, Balneário Camboriú (SC). Access to the exhibition on the L2 floor of Balneário Shopping

When: from June 8th to July 23rd

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday – including holidays – from 1 pm to 9 pm. Sundays, from 1pm to 7pm

Digital box office:

https://appcasacor.com.br/events/santa-catarina-2023-balneario-camboriu

Income values:

From Tuesday to Friday: R$ 80,00

Saturday, Sunday and holidays: R$ 80,00

Visitors entitled to a ½ entry discount must present proof of entitlement to the benefit and a photo ID at the CASACOR/SC ticket office. The discounts are not cumulative.

The development offers private parking with entrance through Balneário Shopping, located at Avenida Santa Catarina, 1 – Estados, Balneário Camboriú. Access to the exhibition is on the L2 floor of Balneário Shopping.

