Qualcomm Technologies unveiled its latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, with the aim of bringing extraordinary mobile experiences to a large audience of consumers around the world. This new generation of Snapdragon 4 offers a fease of use and performance that lasts all day, in addition to fast connectivity of 5G and Wi-Fi for reliable connections.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the new mobile platform

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 introduces numerous improvements that guarantee superior performance, a optimal 5G connectivity and a richer user experience.

Matthew Lopatkadirector of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., commented: “Snapdragon, at its core, drives innovation and meets the demands of OEMs and the industry at large. With this generational advancement of the Snapdragon 4 series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We have optimized every aspect of the platform to maximize user experiences.”

The powerful CPU Qualcomm Kryo offers peak speed up to 2.2GHz and up to 10% CPU performance higher for faster daily use. Also, the technology Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ it allows to recharge 50% of the battery in just 15 minutes. Also, the platform supports displays FHD+ a 120fps.

As for the camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 offers the possibility of take razor-sharp photos and videos, allowing users to capture meaningful experiences. Then there is the electronic image stabilization and an automatic focus. Furthermore, the hardware integrates the Multi Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF). And the AI ​​news will allow you to further improve the shots.

As for connectivity, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 it is powered by the system Modem-RF Snapdragon X61 5G, which offers blazing speeds and support for a wide range of networks. And integrates Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5. You can find more information here.

