How to activate Copilot on Windows 11? All about the AI ​​assistant

Since the end of June, Copilot for Windows 11 has also been available for Insider users, and not just for beta testers of the Microsoft operating system. If you are among the many curious people who can’t wait to try AI on Windows, this is the guide for you: here how to activate Copilot for Windows 11 on your PC.

To access Copilot from your PC, the first thing to do is join the Insider program of Windows 11, which will allow you to receive beta versions of the operating system from Microsoft shortly before their release for the general public, but still after a rather intense phase of testing within the company. To sign up for Insider, you simply need to log in to the Windows Update page from your PC Settings.

Once this is done, just enter the credentials of your Microsoft account and select the Developer Channel (or Dev Channel). Once you have accepted the terms and conditions of the service, you can go back to the updates page on your PC Settings and click on “search for new updates”: if you have carried out the procedure correctly, you should be able to install the build 23493 on Windows 11.

Once you’ve installed the latest build of Windows 11, you’ll need to manually activate Copilot through a precise procedure: it is a rather complex procedure, discovered and clearly explained by the colleagues of XDA-Developers in a 15-point guide. We invite you to follow the guide only if you are familiar with Windows PCs, however.

If you have decided to follow the guide and have carried out all the required actions correctly, Copilot for Windows will automatically be active at the next restart of the operating system. We remind you that Copilot is a sort of personalized assistant for Windows 11, which has the ability, among other things, to summarize Word documents, to answer your questions in a natural way and to recommend movies, TV series and songs to watch or listen to . Copilot is based on the same technology as Bing AItherefore the answers you will receive from the two AIs will be almost identical.

