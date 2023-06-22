The candidate for president Patricia Bullrich spoke about the possible return of visiting fans

Patricia Bullrich, one of the candidates to take the presidency of the country in the next elections, referred in the last hours to the problem of bullying in Argentine soccer.

And he left no doubt as to what his position will be in the event that he has to take the reins of government.

“There was a rare hand that stopped the anti-bar law. I am going to put it into total and utter force. The right of admission will continue. I do not want to talk about individual cases because we will have to see what state each one of those who belong to the bars is in, ”explained the representative of Together for Change in an interview with Radio Miter in Buenos Aires.

And when recalling her management as Minister of National Security in the Government of Mauricio Macri, she added: “We were very strict, very strong and we are going to continue with this firm policy of reviewing each of the people who enter the field.” .

Later, Bullrich maintained that if they win the elections they will continue with the firm policy of reviewing the people who enter the fields. “We had the document number on the phone, whether or not he had the right of admission, thus we seized 800 people with an arrest warrant. Safe Tribune continues to work very well, ”he later completed.

Finally, the presidential candidate referred to the possible return of the visiting public in Argentine soccer, a matter that occurs exceptionally in a few matches. One of them, for example, will be the one played by Instituto and Belgrano on July 2 at Kempes.

“I think that today, and I see it, the family has returned to football, the fathers, mothers, the little ones are going… More and more women are going, the young people. I would like the visitors to return as long as we have the guarantee that there will be tranquility and peace,” Bullrich completed.

