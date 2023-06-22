Tenoch Huerta leaves an important project with Netflix after the accusations against him

There is no doubt that Tenoch Huerta is going through one of the most complicated moments of his life. After a successful streak, which included his entry into the Marvel universe as the leader ‘Namor’ in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, it seemed that his career would continue from strength to strength, but the accusations of the saxophonist and activist María Elena Ríos have complicated his future projects, to such an extent that he decided to give up the lead role in ‘Party at the Burrow’.

The new Netflix film, based on the novel by Jalisco writer Juan Pablo Villalobos, will be directed by Manolo Caro and will feature actors such as Teresa Ruiz, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Pierre Louis, Debi Mazar and Mercedes Hernández.

The start of filming was scheduled for this week.

.»Given the impact of the recent unsubstantiated statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to retire. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation,” says the statement that the also member of ‘Poder Prieto’ sent to the journalist Claudia Mollinedo, on the Ciro Gómez Leyva newscast.

According to Mollinedo, Huerta confirmed to him via WhatsApp that he had been forced to give up the project because he only had two options, “extend the start of filming for two weeks, which would imply a high cost for the production, or abandon this film and dedicate themselves to resolving this situation legally.

They accuse him of practicing ‘stealthing’ and ‘gaslighting’

María Elena Ríos accused the actor of being a “sexual predator”, assuring that he exercised a type of sexual violence known as stealthing and that he would have tried to intimidate her.

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist, plus a good helping of victimization,” he wrote on his Twitter.

Hours later, he issued a statement in which he accused Huerta of removing the condom during a sexual relationship without his consent. “Removing condom without warning IS A CRIME of sexual assault and in English it is known as stealthing,” she wrote.

In addition, he accused the actor of looking for emotionally vulnerable women, making them fall in love, gaining their trust, using them as a sexual trophy, and abruptly stopping communication and disappearing.

After being attacked with acid by a man in 2019, María Elena Ríos has become one of the main activists against femicide in Mexico. The investigations point to her ex-partner, a businessman and politician from Oaxaca who is currently in prison.

In response to Ríos’s accusations, Huerta acknowledged that during 2022 they had a relationship, but insisted that it was consensual at all times.

Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these accusations are simply false. And while I always work to improve, I must refute claims that are both wrong and offensive,” he noted.

After Ríos’s complaint, actress Fernanda Tosky also claimed to have had “a very ugly experience” with the protagonist of ‘Narcos’.

“I always knew that one day something like this would happen. I had a very ugly experience with him and I repeat in MY experience, he was not a man with respect in sexual matters. He only saw his interests. He hurt me and I felt very angry. I hope they stop abusing him,” he said.

Tenoch, for his part, has reiterated his innocence and assured that all his efforts are focused on cleaning up his image.

