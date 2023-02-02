J.R.R. Tolkien is commonly perceived as a reactionary who

totally rejected the modern world, and whose literary influences

began and ended with the Middle Ages. Holly Ordway’s new

book, Tolkien’s Modern Reading: Middle-earth Beyond the

Middle Ages, debunks that view of Tolkien’s life and

work.

Ordway begins with an invaluable critique of the sources of this

misconception, especially the official biography written by

Humphrey Carpenter, who admitted his own bias and desire to portray

Tolkien as an uptight fuddy-duddy.

She then proceeds to examine the works of modern literature we

know Tolkien read, gleaning insights about how he may have been

influenced either by acceptance or rejection of what he found in

those works. In this interview we focus on Tolkien’s reading of the

father of modern fantasy, William Morris, the adventure writer H.

Rider Haggard, the now-unknown religious romance John

Inglesantand even literary modernists like James Joyce and

Roy Campbell, and realists like Sinclair Lewis.

