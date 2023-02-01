May 26, 2021
Michael Pakaluk and Jay Richards join host Thomas V. Mirus for a
discussion of the moral issues involved with the production and
testing of vaccines using illicitly-obtained fetal cell lines, and
the reasons for freedom of conscience for those who do not wish to
take them.
Links
Read a full transcript of this discussion:
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=12522
Thomas Mirus’s apology and retractions
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/apology-and-retractions-about-vaccine-episode/
Church documents discussed:
Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Dignity of the Person (relevant paragraphs are 34-35)
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20081208_dignitas-personae_en.html
CDF, Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19
Vaccines (2020)
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html
The Pontifical Academy for Life’s 2005 statement on vaccines,
emphasizing freedom of conscience https://www.immunize.org/talking-about-vaccines/vaticandocument.htm
Commentary discussed:
“To Awaken Conscience”
https://mailchi.mp/7742dd12483f/statement-of-conscience-to-awaken-conscience
Michael Pakaluk, “Why I Signed ‘To Awaken Conscience’”
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/why-i-signed-to-awaken-conscience
Jose Trasancos, “The Cell Lines Used for COVID-19 Vaccines Came
from Carefully Planned Abortions, Not Miscarriages”
https://stream.org/the-cell-lines-used-for-covid-19-vaccines-came-from-carefully-planned-abortions-not-miscarriages/
Bishops Schneider, Strickland, et al, “COVID Vaccines: ‘The Ends
Cannot Justify the Means’”
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/covid-vaccines-the-ends-cannot-justify-the-means
Ethics & Public Policy Center, “Statement from Pro-Life
Catholic Scholars on the Moral Acceptability of Receiving COVID-19
Vaccines”
https://eppc.org/news/statement-from-pro-life-catholic-scholars-on-the-moral-acceptability-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines/
Roberto de Mattei, On the Moral Liceity of the
Vaccination
https://libri.edizionifiducia.it/on-the-moral-liceity-of-the-vaccination/
Richards, Briggs, and Axe; The Price of Panic: How the
Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe
https://www.regnery.com/9781684511419/the-price-of-panic/
