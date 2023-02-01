Michael Pakaluk and Jay Richards join host Thomas V. Mirus for a

discussion of the moral issues involved with the production and

testing of vaccines using illicitly-obtained fetal cell lines, and

the reasons for freedom of conscience for those who do not wish to

take them.

Links

Read a full transcript of this discussion:

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=12522

Thomas Mirus’s apology and retractions

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/apology-and-retractions-about-vaccine-episode/

Church documents discussed:

Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Dignity of the Person (relevant paragraphs are 34-35)

https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20081208_dignitas-personae_en.html

CDF, Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19

Vaccines (2020)

https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html

The Pontifical Academy for Life’s 2005 statement on vaccines,

emphasizing freedom of conscience https://www.immunize.org/talking-about-vaccines/vaticandocument.htm

Commentary discussed:

“To Awaken Conscience”

https://mailchi.mp/7742dd12483f/statement-of-conscience-to-awaken-conscience

Michael Pakaluk, “Why I Signed ‘To Awaken Conscience’”

https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/why-i-signed-to-awaken-conscience

Jose Trasancos, “The Cell Lines Used for COVID-19 Vaccines Came

from Carefully Planned Abortions, Not Miscarriages”

https://stream.org/the-cell-lines-used-for-covid-19-vaccines-came-from-carefully-planned-abortions-not-miscarriages/

Bishops Schneider, Strickland, et al, “COVID Vaccines: ‘The Ends

Cannot Justify the Means’”

https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/covid-vaccines-the-ends-cannot-justify-the-means

Ethics & Public Policy Center, “Statement from Pro-Life

Catholic Scholars on the Moral Acceptability of Receiving COVID-19

Vaccines”

https://eppc.org/news/statement-from-pro-life-catholic-scholars-on-the-moral-acceptability-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines/

Roberto de Mattei, On the Moral Liceity of the

Vaccination

https://libri.edizionifiducia.it/on-the-moral-liceity-of-the-vaccination/

Richards, Briggs, and Axe; The Price of Panic: How the

Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe

https://www.regnery.com/9781684511419/the-price-of-panic/

