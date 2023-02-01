Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 106 – Abortion-Linked Vaccines: A Moral Analysis
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 106 – Abortion-Linked Vaccines: A Moral Analysis

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 106 – Abortion-Linked Vaccines: A Moral Analysis

May 26, 2021

Michael Pakaluk and Jay Richards join host Thomas V. Mirus for a
discussion of the moral issues involved with the production and
testing of vaccines using illicitly-obtained fetal cell lines, and
the reasons for freedom of conscience for those who do not wish to
take them.

Links

Read a full transcript of this discussion:
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=12522

Thomas Mirus’s apology and retractions 
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/apology-and-retractions-about-vaccine-episode/

Church documents discussed:

Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Dignity of the Person (relevant paragraphs are 34-35)
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20081208_dignitas-personae_en.html

CDF, Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19
Vaccines (2020)
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html

The Pontifical Academy for Life’s 2005 statement on vaccines,
emphasizing freedom of conscience https://www.immunize.org/talking-about-vaccines/vaticandocument.htm

Commentary discussed:

“To Awaken Conscience”
https://mailchi.mp/7742dd12483f/statement-of-conscience-to-awaken-conscience

Michael Pakaluk, “Why I Signed ‘To Awaken Conscience’”
 https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/why-i-signed-to-awaken-conscience

Jose Trasancos, “The Cell Lines Used for COVID-19 Vaccines Came
from Carefully Planned Abortions, Not Miscarriages”
https://stream.org/the-cell-lines-used-for-covid-19-vaccines-came-from-carefully-planned-abortions-not-miscarriages/

Bishops Schneider, Strickland, et al, “COVID Vaccines: ‘The Ends
Cannot Justify the Means’”
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/covid-vaccines-the-ends-cannot-justify-the-means

Ethics & Public Policy Center, “Statement from Pro-Life
Catholic Scholars on the Moral Acceptability of Receiving COVID-19
Vaccines
https://eppc.org/news/statement-from-pro-life-catholic-scholars-on-the-moral-acceptability-of-receiving-covid-19-vaccines/

Roberto de Mattei, On the Moral Liceity of the
Vaccination
https://libri.edizionifiducia.it/on-the-moral-liceity-of-the-vaccination/

Richards, Briggs, and Axe; The Price of Panic: How the
Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe
https://www.regnery.com/9781684511419/the-price-of-panic/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  "One Piece: The Red-Haired Singer" hits a new box office record in the 71-year period of Dongying's establishment - Japanese and Korean comics - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

107 – Prayer as a Political Problem w/...

Highlights: How men can help the angry feminist...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 108

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 109 – A Catholic...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 110 – Woke Idols,...

Interview with Lourdes documentary writer Sixtine Leon-Dufour

The protagonist of “Shazam”, Chai Clayway, tweeted against...

Garrigou-Lagrange, Dana Gioia, Tolkien’s metaphysics, and more

The domestic game “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 111 – Sir Gawain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy