Sep 20, 2021
Writer Matthew Mehan returns to the show to discuss his new
children’s book co-authored with painter John Folley, The
Handsome Little Cygnet. This lovely tale about a family of
swans in Central Park is a much simpler book than their previous
outing, but introduces children to the idea of accepting one’s
God-given nature. That is no small matter in a world which
tantalizes the young with offers of a more exciting new identity
just around the corner. But we need to know what we are in order to
properly shape who we will become.
Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/oxAQpGxduCw
