Writer Matthew Mehan returns to the show to discuss his new

children’s book co-authored with painter John Folley, The

Handsome Little Cygnet. This lovely tale about a family of

swans in Central Park is a much simpler book than their previous

outing, but introduces children to the idea of accepting one’s

God-given nature. That is no small matter in a world which

tantalizes the young with offers of a more exciting new identity

just around the corner. But we need to know what we are in order to

properly shape who we will become.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/oxAQpGxduCw

Links

The Handsome Little Cygnet

https://tanbooks.com/kids/elementary-school/the-handsome-little-cygnet/

Previous episode with Mehan: Teaching Children Self-Knowledge

through the Liberal Arts

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-43-teaching-children-self-knowledge-through-liberal-arts-matthew-mehan/

