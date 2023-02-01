Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 114 – A Children’s Book About Accepting Your Nature
Sep 20, 2021

Writer Matthew Mehan returns to the show to discuss his new
children’s book co-authored with painter John Folley, The
Handsome Little Cygnet. This lovely tale about a family of
swans in Central Park is a much simpler book than their previous
outing, but introduces children to the idea of accepting one’s
God-given nature. That is no small matter in a world which
tantalizes the young with offers of a more exciting new identity
just around the corner. But we need to know what we are in order to
properly shape who we will become.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/oxAQpGxduCw

Links

The Handsome Little Cygnet
https://tanbooks.com/kids/elementary-school/the-handsome-little-cygnet/

Previous episode with Mehan: Teaching Children Self-Knowledge
through the Liberal Arts
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-43-teaching-children-self-knowledge-through-liberal-arts-matthew-mehan/

