China Jiangsu Network February 1st South Communication is to promote traditional culture, inherit Chinese civilization, and enrich the cultural life of youth festivals. On the morning of February 1st, the Party Committee of Changbei Community, Wenfeng Sub-district, Chongchuan District, the Customs Work Committee, the Communist Youth League, the trade union, the New Era Civilization Practice Station and other departments jointly carried out “Make Rabbit Lanterns, Welcome Lantern Festival, and Advocate Civilization” at the Home of Overseas Chinese And “Our Festival Lantern Festival” series of activities, specially invited representatives of overseas Chinese family members in the community and young people to participate.

At the event site, Xu Yun, secretary of the Party branch of the community Splendid Grid and a veteran cadre, first explained the origin and customs of the Lantern Festival to the children, and demonstrated the making process of the “rabbit lantern”. The representatives of overseas Chinese family members and the children couldn’t wait to take the materials and start making step by step. The whole scene was lively, warm and enjoyable. After a while, beautiful lanterns appeared in front of our eyes. The cute rabbit lanterns looked very festive and added a new year flavor to the upcoming Lantern Festival.

Afterwards, the youths in the community walked the streets and went deep into the grid to publicize the prohibition of setting off “Kongming Lanterns” to the residents and friends, emphasizing that setting off “Kongming Lanterns” is likely to cause fire accidents, and advocating everyone to jointly protect a beautiful and safe home. Through this activity, let the children understand the connotation of traditional culture, exercise and improve their hands-on ability, and create a strong festive atmosphere of happiness, auspiciousness and civilization in the community. (Photo/Aragon Shiyun Gu Zhengzheng)