Catholic sculptor Christopher Alles joins the podcast for an

introduction to the art of sculpture, especially in its formal

qualities. Alles mostly does commission work for the Church, and

the theoretical points in this conversation are illuminated by

references to some of his recent works, including a

work-in-progress Pieta and his monumental sculpture of St.

Joseph, Patron of a Happy Death.

Topics include:

Collaboration with patrons in commissioned work

The iconographic tradition in sculpture vs painting

Drawing as the root of both sculpting and painting

The challenges of modeling form based on anatomy without being

enslaved to literal accuracy

The decorative and the illustrative aspects of visual art

Links

Watch this interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/7LnWSNQKfqc

http://christopheralles.com

https://www.instagram.com/christtalles

Thomas Mirus, “’A Peering’ at the Sheen Center”

https://newcriterion.com/blogs/dispatch/a-peering-at-the-sheen-center