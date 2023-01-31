Home World Alec Baldwin indicted in death on set of film “Rust”: faces up to 18 months
NEW YORK. In the United States, actor Alec Baldwin has been formally indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter linked to negligence, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who died on October 21, 2021 in New Mexico, during the filming of the western film ‘Rust’ .

Baldwin, told by scene technicians that the weapon had been secured, had aimed the gun at the camera and fired one shot, which hit Hutchins, a married mother of one, killing her. The director, Joel Souza, was also injured, but not seriously.

Baldwin, 64, co-producer of the film, had spoken of a “tragic accident”, but the investigation revealed negligence and widespread carelessness in managing the safety of the weapons to be used on stage. With Baldwin, the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was indicted for the same crime. If found guilty, the actor faces up to eighteen months in prison.

