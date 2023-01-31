Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 150 – Solemnities and How to Celebrate Them
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 150 – Solemnities and How to Celebrate Them

by admin
Dec 20, 2022

Dec 20, 2022

Denis McNamara and Christopher Carstens, co-authors of the new
book Solemnities: Celebrating a Tapestry of Divine
Beautyjoin the podcast to talk about the upcoming
solemnities of Christmas; Mary, Mother of God; and Epiphany.

The book (co-authored with Alexis Kutarna) covers the Church’s
17 solemnities. For each, there is a discussion of its theological
and spiritual significance, a reproduction and analysis of a great
artwork related to the solemnity, and tips on how to observe the
solemnity more deeply, from spiritual practices to festive
traditions.

Links

Solemnities: Celebrating a Tapestry of Divine Beauty

https://ascensionpress.com/products/solemnities-celebrating-a-tapestry-of-divine-beauty

Artworks discussed in this episode:

The Mystic Nativity by Sandro Botticelli
https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/mystic-nativity/ggGzbkPRgnpQCA?hl=en&avm=2

Madonna in the Church by Jan van Eyck https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/the-madonna-in-the-church-jan-van-eyck/OgFrmfnJd3r8zw?hl=en

Adoration of the Magi by Domenico Ghirlandaio https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/46/Adoration_of_the_Magi_Spedale_degli_Innocenti.jpg

Follow McNamara’s ongoing video series discussing sacred art
here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfoPO00IYAk&list=PLX5nsucORH80kKvq579X_PWTtduPNiqE4

