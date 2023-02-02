Sep 9, 2020
Catholic theologian Douglas Farrow and Lutheran political
scholar Andrew Busch join the show to discuss their recent essays
on the coronavirus lockdown, and assess the reasons and prospects
for civil disobedience.
In “The Health-First Heresy,” Farrow examines the responses of
Catholic and other Christian leaders to the state’s orders to cease
corporate worship. Whatever concessions the Church may make to the
state as to the circumstances under which worship is held, she may
not simply suspend her proper activities indefinitely until the
state gives the word.
In “The Limits of Expertise,” Busch assesses where “following
the experts” (which ones? in what fields?) has gotten us so far and
points out the dangers of pretending to replace statesmanship with
expertise.
Contents
[8:30] The “health-first heresy”; the priority of the soul over
the body
[17:29] Making prudential judgments vs. suspending corporate
worship indefinitely; how much can the Church concede to the state
in matters of worship?
[23:37] We have to realize the world is run by people who have
contempt for religious worship
[32:09] Areas of overlap between Church and state authority
[40:08] The modern desire to be in complete control surpasses
the desire to avoid suffering
[42:58] Religious leaders need to plan for the next pretext to
shut down worship
[49:56] Listen to—Which scientists? In what fields?
[56:30] The track record of the experts
[58:56] The legal fallout of accepting lockdowns
[62:47] Shifting the goalposts from “flattening the curve” to
eliminating all cases
[1:04:13] Rule by experts is incompatible with the consent of
the governed
[1:07:47] Other motives behind lockdown
[1:10:29] Why coordinated civil disobedience needs to begin
NOW—no waiting for a vaccine
[1:21:06] Striking a balance between resisting irrational fear
and taking appropriate precautions
Links
Douglas Farrow, “The Health-First Heresy”
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2020/08/07/the-health-first-heresy/
Andrew Busch, “The Limits of Expertise” https://americanmind.org/essays/the-limits-of-expertise/
Douglas Farrow at Catholic World Report https://www.catholicworldreport.com/author/farrow-douglas/
Andrew Busch at The American Mind https://americanmind.org/author/andrew-busch/
and Claremont Review of Books https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/author/andrew-e-busch/
Episode 56 on Yves Simon’s General Theory of Authority
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-56-vindicating-authority-aquinas-guilbeau-op/
Episode 27 with Online Great Books’ Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/
Online Great Books opens a new enrollment period on October
13th. Join the waiting list via this referral link to get 25% off
your first three months! https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio