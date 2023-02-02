Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 84 – Disobey Lockdown Now
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 84 – Disobey Lockdown Now

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 84 – Disobey Lockdown Now

Sep 9, 2020

Catholic theologian Douglas Farrow and Lutheran political
scholar Andrew Busch join the show to discuss their recent essays
on the coronavirus lockdown, and assess the reasons and prospects
for civil disobedience.

In “The Health-First Heresy,” Farrow examines the responses of
Catholic and other Christian leaders to the state’s orders to cease
corporate worship. Whatever concessions the Church may make to the
state as to the circumstances under which worship is held, she may
not simply suspend her proper activities indefinitely until the
state gives the word.

In “The Limits of Expertise,” Busch assesses where “following
the experts” (which ones? in what fields?) has gotten us so far and
points out the dangers of pretending to replace statesmanship with
expertise.

Contents

[8:30] The “health-first heresy”; the priority of the soul over
the body

[17:29] Making prudential judgments vs. suspending corporate
worship indefinitely; how much can the Church concede to the state
in matters of worship?

[23:37] We have to realize the world is run by people who have
contempt for religious worship

[32:09] Areas of overlap between Church and state authority

[40:08] The modern desire to be in complete control surpasses
the desire to avoid suffering

[42:58] Religious leaders need to plan for the next pretext to
shut down worship

[49:56] Listen to—Which scientists? In what fields?

[56:30] The track record of the experts

[58:56] The legal fallout of accepting lockdowns

[62:47] Shifting the goalposts from “flattening the curve” to
eliminating all cases

[1:04:13] Rule by experts is incompatible with the consent of
the governed

See also  Bluezone Releases Sci-Fi Weapon Sound Effects

[1:07:47] Other motives behind lockdown

[1:10:29] Why coordinated civil disobedience needs to begin
NOW—no waiting for a vaccine

[1:21:06] Striking a balance between resisting irrational fear
and taking appropriate precautions

Links

Douglas Farrow, “The Health-First Heresy”
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2020/08/07/the-health-first-heresy/

Andrew Busch, “The Limits of Expertise” https://americanmind.org/essays/the-limits-of-expertise/

Douglas Farrow at Catholic World Report https://www.catholicworldreport.com/author/farrow-douglas/

Andrew Busch at The American Mind https://americanmind.org/author/andrew-busch/
and Claremont Review of Books https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/author/andrew-e-busch/

Episode 56 on Yves Simon’s General Theory of Authority

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-56-vindicating-authority-aquinas-guilbeau-op/

Episode 27 with Online Great Books’ Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

Online Great Books opens a new enrollment period on October
13th. Join the waiting list via this referral link to get 25% off
your first three months! https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 85 – Three-Fifths of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 86 – Karl Marx,...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 87 – The Jester...

BLACKPINK LISA buys a 200-pyeong single-family house in...

“Adopt a School” trains the talents of luxury....

Loro Piana Cocooning Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 88 – On Columbus

alice + olivia 2023 spring and summer series...

Altaroma is transformed: the necessary renewal of an...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 89

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy