Nov 19, 2019

Having honed his skills translating Dante, Tasso and Lucretius,
well-known Catholic cultural commentator Anthony Esolen has now
published his first book of original poetry. The book-length poem
The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord is centered around
twelve dramatic monologues set during and shortly after the time of
Christ, complemented and illuminated by dozens of lyric poems and
hymns.

Links

Buy The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord https://www.ignatius.com/The-Hundredfold-P3358.aspx

Books recommended by Anthony Esolen:

Understanding Poetry by Cleanth Brooks
https://www.amazon.com/Understanding-Poetry-Cleanth-Brooks/dp/0030769809

Doorways to Poetry by Louis Untermeyer
https://www.amazon.com/Doorways-Poetry-Louis-Untermeyer/dp/B000856E98

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

