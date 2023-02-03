Nov 19, 2019
Having honed his skills translating Dante, Tasso and Lucretius,
well-known Catholic cultural commentator Anthony Esolen has now
published his first book of original poetry. The book-length poem
The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord is centered around
twelve dramatic monologues set during and shortly after the time of
Christ, complemented and illuminated by dozens of lyric poems and
hymns.
Links
Buy The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord https://www.ignatius.com/The-Hundredfold-P3358.aspx
Books recommended by Anthony Esolen:
Understanding Poetry by Cleanth Brooks
https://www.amazon.com/Understanding-Poetry-Cleanth-Brooks/dp/0030769809
Doorways to Poetry by Louis Untermeyer
https://www.amazon.com/Doorways-Poetry-Louis-Untermeyer/dp/B000856E98
