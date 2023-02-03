Having honed his skills translating Dante, Tasso and Lucretius,

well-known Catholic cultural commentator Anthony Esolen has now

published his first book of original poetry. The book-length poem

The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord is centered around

twelve dramatic monologues set during and shortly after the time of

Christ, complemented and illuminated by dozens of lyric poems and

hymns.

Links

Buy The Hundredfold: Songs for the Lord https://www.ignatius.com/The-Hundredfold-P3358.aspx

Books recommended by Anthony Esolen:

Understanding Poetry by Cleanth Brooks

https://www.amazon.com/Understanding-Poetry-Cleanth-Brooks/dp/0030769809

Doorways to Poetry by Louis Untermeyer

https://www.amazon.com/Doorways-Poetry-Louis-Untermeyer/dp/B000856E98

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio