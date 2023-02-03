Home News Former Secretary General of Neiva will be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office
News

Former Secretary General of Neiva will be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office

by admin
Former Secretary General of Neiva will be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed charges against the former Secretary General of the municipality of Neiva, Jorge Eduardo Mariño Indaburu (2015), as supervisor of the State Contract for the Provision of Services 960 of March 27, 2015, for alleged irregularities in the contract agreement entered into with Inversiones Flota Huila SA

The control entity reproached the subject, for allegedly issuing supports and supervision reports that authorized the supply of fuel for a car that did not belong to the vehicle fleet of the territorial entity.

Likewise, he questioned the issuance of fuel supply receipts to eight vehicles, including an M7 firefighter, which ostensibly exceeded the technical capacity of the supply tank; documents that also served as support to authorize the disbursement of resources in favor of the contractor.

For the Public Ministry, with this alleged action, Mariño Indaburu would have acted against his duties by, supposedly, allowing the company Inversiones Flota Huila to invoice and collect without justification, services not provided, which would have generated a possible patrimonial detriment to the municipality.

Provisionally, the offense of the person investigated was qualified by the Neiva Provincial Investigation Attorney’s Office as a very serious act of intent.

The Attorney General’s Office recalled that the procedural subjects may present their version of the facts under investigation and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense.

See also  Elections chaos in the Neapolitan area: Pd and M5S in the storm in Sant'Antimo. In Portici the grillina base against Di Maio

You may also like

Governor of Arauca advanced first meeting with deputies...

Roy Barreras talks about what is coming for...

Ranchería Dam, to get back on track

Authorities investigate homicides on farm

Development plan in Dosquebradas, is 68% complete

Old urn of Banco Bananero del Magdalena found...

Damage, much damage! | The New Century

In the Francisco Javier neighborhood, a man was...

Villavicencio will have a day without a car...

Atlético Nacional executives receive death threats with pamphlets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy