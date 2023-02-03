DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed charges against the former Secretary General of the municipality of Neiva, Jorge Eduardo Mariño Indaburu (2015), as supervisor of the State Contract for the Provision of Services 960 of March 27, 2015, for alleged irregularities in the contract agreement entered into with Inversiones Flota Huila SA

The control entity reproached the subject, for allegedly issuing supports and supervision reports that authorized the supply of fuel for a car that did not belong to the vehicle fleet of the territorial entity.

Likewise, he questioned the issuance of fuel supply receipts to eight vehicles, including an M7 firefighter, which ostensibly exceeded the technical capacity of the supply tank; documents that also served as support to authorize the disbursement of resources in favor of the contractor.

For the Public Ministry, with this alleged action, Mariño Indaburu would have acted against his duties by, supposedly, allowing the company Inversiones Flota Huila to invoice and collect without justification, services not provided, which would have generated a possible patrimonial detriment to the municipality.

Provisionally, the offense of the person investigated was qualified by the Neiva Provincial Investigation Attorney’s Office as a very serious act of intent.

The Attorney General’s Office recalled that the procedural subjects may present their version of the facts under investigation and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense.