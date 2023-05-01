The CGT will meet on May 1, but 24 hours later

The journalist Claudio Mardones provided details about what will be the act carried out by the General Confederation of Labor for the may 1but that will take place this Tuesday from 2:00 p.m., at the Defensores de Belgrano stadium, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

It is expected to meet tomorrow, at 2:00 p.m., at the Defensores de Belgrano stadium and will be under the motto “We are on time.” An act of liturgical commemoration as the CGT year after year, but in this case it will have a clearer political component, especially since there was talk of the possibility that Sergio Massa be one of the main guests, although still his presence is not confirmed.

The truth is that this act, unlike those that were in May Plaza, for security reasons as it is a closed stadium, it will imply some specific measures. For example, it is expected that there will be no firecrackers or zeppelin balloons as are usually seen in the Plaza de Mayo for each event they organize.

Labor Day: between GPT and CGT

This also contains a series of readings that are worth reviewing at this time. In the first place, the decision that the act be held on May 2 was foreseen, after a meeting of the Board of Directors of the CGT that met for the first time in seven months and that implied a unity agreement between two sectors, especially between Gerardo Martinez y Pablo Moyano.

Both divergent sectors finally agreed to participate, where it will also be present Hector Daer, one of Massa’s main allies within the CGT. It is expected that what the CGT does is a series of proposals to the official coalition to specify a unity callsome consider it a paradox because last year’s photo brought us back a CGT that demanded its own candidacies within the armed forces of the Frente de Todos and even the constitution of its own political front.

The CGT bets on the FdT and shows itself as a guarantor of social balance with an act

It is not the first time that different sectors of the CGT have proposed the alternative of constituting an electoral political front within the pro-government coalition. Will this be one of the main themes? Some are betting that it is not and that what will happen is a warning directed at what may happen in the result of these elections, contemplating a victory of Together for Change that it will have an advance warning endorsed, since they maintain the idea of ​​the economic shock and the impulse of a labor reform, which is one of the issues that is part of all Argentine business at this time and that did not go unnoticed by the CGT or nor for the rest of the members of the organized labor movement.

All this in a context where in these seven months remaining in his mandate to Alberto Fernandez there is a tranquility and they recognize it in the Casa Rosada. What this act will not have will be an announcement of forceful measures.

The photo prior to this act of May 2 will be given today in different places of the Buenos aires city. One has an epicenter from noon on 9 de Julio and Avenida de Mayo, where a mobilization organized by the autonomous CTA is expected, Evita Movement, Classist and Combative Current and the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy. There, another side of the labor movement organized by parts of the Workers of the Popular Economy and by one of the most combative centrals of the union organizations.

Pablo Ghigliani: “There are no real conditions to celebrate Labor Day in Argentina”

There will arise again, on the one hand, the claim of precarious workers and that will be added is whether the Workers of the Popular Economy will have a voice and vote within the CGT. You have to remember that the UTEP It is part of the CGT, but its presence is almost more nominal than in practical terms.

Other components are at stake that are part of the reality of the labor market and the situation of salaried and non-salaried workers in our country at a time when a good part of the indices in the decline in unemployment that has to do with the increase in precarious or unregistered work.

Why is May 1 a holiday and how are those who have to work it compensated?

Another act convened by the 62 Peronist organizations is also expected at its historic headquarters on Fragata Sarmiento street, where the presence of the CGT sectors that will not be part of tomorrow’s meeting is expected. Today, although it remains to be confirmed, they could have the presence of Hugo Moyano.

With these three scales, one today and the other two this Tuesday, it is that we find ourselves with the political signals and the pronouncements of this May 2nd.

