The champion DT who does not play soccer, does not use networks or watch series

Scene 1: Martín Demichelis is relaxing in the German house that he has shared with his family for four years. He works as a coach for the reserve team of Bayern Munich, the club where he played between 2003 and 2010. He now enjoys a lazy afternoon with his partner, Evangelina Anderson, his son Bastián and their two daughters Lola and Emma. Nothing seems to disturb the peace of feeling at home, of being in your place in the world.

Scene 2: Marcelo Gallardo announces that at the end of 2022 he will stop being River’s coach. The cycle of the most winning DT in the club’s history closes, with 14 titles in eight and a half years, including the final in Madrid. The decision shakes the Millionaire. Now they must look for a technician who dares to replace the best one, who dares to carry the backpack left by the Doll.

Scene 3: Evangelina takes a photo of Martín and his son Bastián while they watch a River match. She searched them from behind, glued side by side, with their T-shirts on. At that moment they are in London and it is three in the morning. The time difference is not an impediment for the Demichelis. The fans do not pay attention to sacrifices.

Everything is aligned for this movie to have a happy ending. However, to know the outcome we will have to wait for the scenes that will come. What can be assured so far is that this story broke logic: it has a happy beginning.

Martín Demichelis took charge of River and in the first tournament that he led, he won the Professional League three dates before it ended. He maintained the identity of the team, respected the style and was the protagonist. He took on two challenges and came out unscathed: that the players do not relax and that the fans do not miss the Doll. The post-Gallardo era, the one that seemed unapproachable, already has a name.

The blows of life. Demichelis arrived at River with enthusiasm, expectations and a principle: the team wins, draws or learns. The defeats, for the DT, are like a manual that opens before the eyes of a curious girl: it is full of knowledge to be taken advantage of.

He, Demichelis, learned the hard way. He suffered many losses, the kind that really hurt. Behind the smile that he has drawn there are absences. When he was barely 14 years old, his mother passed away. And the tragedies followed: his father died in a traffic accident, a drunkard killed his older brother, his representative Jorge Cyterszpiler committed suicide.

For this reason, he says that he does not plan in the long term, that he lives in the present. This short-term imprint fits with daily habits that seem to come from the last century: Demichelis does not use social networks, does not watch series, does not go out to eat at restaurants. He is more, he does not even play soccer. The only games he signs up for are when he returns to Justiniano Posse, his town, and is invited by his friends.

He takes advantage of his leisure time to be with his family. He enjoys going back to his house, he says, drinking mate and playing with the dogs. And if he turns on the TV it’s to watch football. Like last night, when he got caught up in the game that Talleres couldn’t win and that gave him his first title at River.

