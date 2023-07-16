Marriage and Rituals

Aristotle said a long time ago that man is a social animal. He can neither live alone nor fulfill all his needs. It is as if every human being is connected to other human beings in their needs. That is why the society was formed which is based on the principle of “Kuch Lo Kuch Do”. Our religion Islam also emphasizes on communal life and communal life begins with building better and pleasant relations with other people. In this way, a society comes into existence where people can cooperate with each other when needed. Where the “rules of life” came out for the survival of the human race, different tribes and cultures came closer to each other. The existence of marriage was adopted in order to be and advance the human race. Since time immemorial, we all have been running this necessity by soaking marriage in our religious and cultural color. presented to Muslims through Shariah rules and examples of easy marriage in Islam are clearly evident from the married life of the Holy Prophet and the exemplary marriage of Hazrat Fatima. are slowly disappearing. Because now we have become advanced. We are so engrossed with the demands of modern times that now we see the same values ​​offered by our religion of Islam as outdated – according to Shariat, before the girl became an adult. So her father would make an announcement in the mosque and the marriage ceremony would be performed and the girl would be sent away in a dignified manner. In this way, parents used to retire from this important duty. Dowry would also be given to her as per the affordability, because at that time art, design and appearance were not embedded in our veins as much as it is today, but the elders say that every girl who gets married should bring gifts, clothes, dishes etc. He would take it and in this way all the girl’s dowry would be collected. Taking dowry from a girl is a part of Indian culture which we could not abandon even after national and religious independence. As far as the dowry is concerned, it was also fixed according to Sharia principles so that it could be paid on time. The principle of simplicity was also followed in Wilma by spending as much as possible. But today the situation is different, rather the issue of settling relationships is becoming very difficult in our society. Someone asked Hazrat Imam Abu Hanifa about getting married, to which Imam Sahib said to look for three qualities in a girl while getting married. Should . The first attribute is that the girl belongs to the family according to her lineage, the second attribute is that she is bound by five-fold prayer, the third attribute is that she is lower in status than the man, i.e. if she eats a whole loaf of bread in a man’s house, then the same girl is eating half of the bread in her own house. be That is, if a girl does not get full bread in a man’s house in difficult times, she can live on half of it, which she learned in her own house. After these attributes, do not delay marriage for a moment. According to the hundredth survey, currently 2 crore youths are still unmarried in Pakistan. We have become so materialistic that now relationships are also decided by greed and greed. Like “house to house” every “innocent” grows old at the threshold of father’s house. We may not belong to the upper class, but still we dream of having a relationship in the same white-clad class. So that our nose is not cut off in the family or community, but our head is held high with pride. If you go to like a girl, you will find some fault in this created creature of Allah. The burden of young daughters falling on the shoulders of old parents and the pains and sufferings they have to take for the sake of guests in this era of inflation, we do not understand until we ourselves go through this situation. Every old father around us shows “Mulvi Abul Barakat” of “Alhamdulillah”. In our society, the problem of age has become a very critical aspect. In a house where there are five or more girls, instead of looking at age compatibility, more interest is taken in the youngest daughter. Parents also spend their younger daughter’s life in the desire that the elder daughter’s relationship should be settled first. Those who have taken the responsibility of service to find a relationship are also looking to wash their hands in the flowing Ganga. . A business has been created that they warm their pockets by demanding money from the families of both boys and girls, but if something goes wrong tomorrow or if the relationship is settled without any investigation, then they do not accept responsibility. . In principle, they are not responsible. It is the job of Mankuha’s parents to investigate. Due to the non-uniformity of the customs, the trend has become to break the relationship. After playing with the life of a boy or a girl, what happens to both the families, only they know better. Because the relationship is not only between two people, but it is the name of connecting two families together. The modern generation is emotional. Tired of embarrassment and people’s questions, it has become common to commit suicide. It should be that according to Sharia, both the boy and the girl should be asked their wishes before settling the relationship so that tomorrow does not see such a day. But in our country, when leaving the girl in the shadow of Kitab Allah, where other advices are given, it is also explained that after the doli rises, your funeral can come to this house, but you cannot come to Roth, whatever happens. To do, to work with patience. At that time we forget that even after marriage, a girl has the same right to her father’s house as before.

It is our religious duty to follow the right that Islam has set as inheritance, because the rights we owe to Allah are the same as the rights of the servants, but on the Day of Judgment, Allah Almighty will not forgive us until such time. That person should not forgive us. It is never allowed to break the relationship after giving one’s share in the inheritance. All these evils can be solved if we start following our religion.

Giving something to the daughter at the time of marriage, if on the one hand it is a Sunnah of the Prophet, then on the other hand she is the mistress of the third part of the father’s inheritance. If we follow these principles, our society will become a model of paradise and we will be able to become Muslims in the true sense.

