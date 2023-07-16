Family of Peruvian Man Killed in US Traffic Accident Appeals for Repatriation Help

Peruvian Dies in Traffic Accident in Illinois, Family Seeks Help for Repatriation

Illinois, United States – Juan Ernesto Vásquez Rodríguez, a 34-year-old Peruvian, tragically lost his life in a traffic accident in Illinois. Now, his grieving family is reaching out for assistance to repatriate his body back to Peru for burial.

Upon receiving the devastating news, Vásquez Rodríguez’s relatives quickly contacted the consular authorities to inquire about the repatriation process. Currently, they are appealing for financial support to cover the expenses required to bring him home to Peru.

Yessenia Vasquez, the victim’s cousin, shared that the family has been organizing various activities to raise funds for the repatriation. These efforts include organizing lunches and sports events to bid their final farewell to Juan Vásquez, who had left Peru four years ago in search of a better future for himself, his children, wife, and parents.

On Sunday, July 16, a special event will be held at 9 a.m., where friends and acquaintances will come together to honor Vásquez Rodríguez’s memory. The family also implores the authorities for support, as they hope to bring him back to Peru as soon as possible in order to alleviate the immense pain that the tragic loss has inflicted upon them.

Several notable figures have shown their solidarity and support for the cause of repatriation. Rinaldo Cruzado and Reimond Manco, both prominent footballers, have joined the initiative. They have taken to social media to rally their followers and encourage them to participate in a sporting event on the Panduro field. It is heartening to witness the solidarity of friends and loved ones during such trying times.

For those who wish to contribute to the repatriation efforts, there are various channels available. Donations can be made to the Bank of Credit of Peru (BCP) account number 19426439964032 or through Yape to Ana Luisa Vasquez at 900 277 085 BCP or to Rosa Rodríguez at 3059068873206.

Reports from local American media outlet indicate that the fatal accident occurred in Madison. Vásquez Rodríguez and his wife were traveling on a bus in the early hours of the morning when, just 30 minutes away from their destination, the bus collided with three trucks. Tragically, three lives, including Vásquez Rodríguez’s, were lost in the accident, and 14 others were seriously injured. His wife remains in critical condition and is awaiting surgery.

This devastating incident has left the entire family in anguish. The collective support and monetary assistance from the community will be crucial in bringing some solace to the grieving family. Let us unite and stand together in extending a helping hand to fulfill their poignant request for repatriation.

