The alleged murderer of community leader Alfonso Medina is imprisoned

Yeison Andrés Ramírez Morales, investigated for allegedly murdering community leader Alfonso Medina in Valledupar, was sheltered in a prison with a security measure.

Ramírez Morales was charged with the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm, foisted by a specialized Prosecutor’s Office at the culmination of preliminary hearings.

According to the investigation, Ramírez Morales was identified by a witness who observed him watching the community leader’s house in the Villa Haydith neighborhood all day.

Later, Ramírez would have approached Alfonso Medina when he arrived at his home to shoot him indiscriminately on the night of April 10.

The crime would have happened hours after Alfonso Medina, who was president of the Community Action Board of that neighborhood, argued with people who invaded the sector’s cession area.

Yeison Ramírez Morales, for his part, pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, against him he has a witness statement and photographic recognition in which he was recognized as the murderer.

In addition, it is not the first time that Ramírez has been deprived of his liberty in a prison in the city. In 2021 he had been arrested for allegedly killing two people in the Altos de Pimienta invasion and in 2022 he was convicted of the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm. Ramírez had a house arrest that apparently he was not fulfilling due to his illegal activities.

EL PILÓN learned that the death of the community leader was indeed related to the invasion of the cession areas that he had denounced.