Gifts for mountain lovers

Recognize a mountain enthusiast it’s not difficult, just observe how he spends his free time. If you take advantage of every weekend for an excursion to the top, on your bedside table you only have books by Paolo Cognetti and Walter Bonatti and, every time you see each other, he tells you about his project to renovate a cabin in the woods, then you can’t go wrong. Even if he lives in the Milanese hinterland, his heart is that of a true mountaineer.

The best mountain experiences to give away

Give a gift to a mountain lover, whether it’s a friend or a family member, it’s not an easy task. First, because they already have all the accessories and the necessary equipment for outdoor activities (from thermal bottles to the latest generation trekking shoes). Second, because you risk choosing the usual boring and obvious gift, which pales in comparison with the emotions that the mountains and nature can give.

In order not to fall into banality and surprise the recipient with an original idea, the best choice is to give a mountain experience. could be aactivities to do together to cement your relationship or aadrenaline adventure that allows those who receive it to get out of their comfort zone. Paragliding, climbing, canyoning, survival, snowshoeing, via ferrata, mountaineering: the possibilities are many.

Discover the best experiences to give in the mountains choosing from hundreds of proposals offered by professional operators.

Paragliding flight over the peaks of the Alps

Nothing beats the view that can be enjoyed from a paraglider. This experience combines the thrill of adventure with the beauty of nature. THE tandem paragliding flights are possible in many Alpine locations in Italy and offer the possibility of admiring the peaks of the mountains from a new perspective, letting yourself be carried away by the updrafts.

A paragliding experience is the ideal gift for beginners who can thus try this activity in safety and enjoy a relaxing time tandem flight together with a professional pilot. Even for the bravest there is the possibility of having fun with some stunts thanks to the proposals of aerobatic flights.

Among the best places to practice paragliding in the mountains we point out the Brenta Dolomites in Trentino Alto-Adige, with flights from Pinzolo and Andalo on the peaks of Paganella. Also the province of Bolzano, with the Val Pusteria and the Val Passiriaoffers ideal launch points.

On the border between Italy and Switzerland, in the area of Locarno, paragliding flights offer dizzying mountain panoramas of the Tamaro and Lema Mountains and the castles of Bellinzona. In short, touching the mountain with a finger has never been so simple.

Climbing course for aspiring climbers

Climbing is a sport that requires technique and endurance, but which gives an incomparable sensation of freedom and conquest. For this, a climbing course with an experienced instructor it can be the perfect gift for those who love challenges and are not intimidated by heights.

In many climbing centers it is possible to participate in courses of different levels, for learn the basic techniques or to perfect your skills with the rock climbing.

The cliffs of Valtellina and of Valmalenco they are the ideal setting for a day of introduction to climbing. Accompanied by a mountain guide, it is possible to learn the techniques of fundamental progression and triangle progression, as well as safety methods and basic nodology. Even the Dolomites offer some of the best climbing spots in Italy, with climbing experiences on the crags of the Val di Fassa.

Canyoning, an adrenaline-pumping experience

Canyoning is a discipline that combines climbing and water sports and which involves descending along the watercourse mountain streams, between waterfalls, gorges and natural slides called toboggans. It is a real adventure with jumps and abseiling which requires specific equipment, such as descenders, harnesses and carabiners.

In other words, canyoning is one of the most popular activities for outdoor enthusiasts because it allows you to discover hidden and pristine corners of the mountain. A canyoning experience is therefore the perfect gift for a trekking and hiking enthusiast who wants to test himself with something different, experiencing the activity in safety together with a expert guide.

Some of the most famous routes for the torrentismo are found in Trentino Alto Adigesuch as the Rio Nero and Rio Palvico mountain streams Ledro Valleyoppure in Val di Sole, among the wonderful panoramas of the Dolomites. Another famous canyoning route in northern Italy is the one in Val Bodengowith deep gorges carved into the rock and abseiling up to 15 meters.

High-altitude adventure on via ferratas

A day on a via ferrata is always well spent. These routes equipped with ropes, anchors and iron ladders allow you to climb the walls of otherwise inaccessible mountains, giving a sense of boundless freedom.

Some via ferratas are quite simple, suitable even for beginners, while others present considerable levels of challenge and must be tackled with the right preparation and equipment, in the company of a guide. So be careful when choosing aactivity suited to the recipient’s level of experience.

Between ideal destinations for an adventure on via ferratas there is certainly Trentino, with the Roda di Vael on the mountain group of Rosengarten or Bepi Zach al San Pellegrino pass. Also the area of ​​the Lake Garda offers incredible views from the via ferratas of Cima Capi and sul Smugglers’ Trail.

Snowshoeing: discovering the snowy mountain

If you have to choose a Christmas gift for a mountain lover, you can play it safe with a snowshoe hike. Walking with snowshoes on fresh snow is an experience that will melt the heart even of those who don’t like skiing. Not only that, but being aactivity easy and accessible to alla snowshoe hike can become an opportunity for spend a day in the snow with family or with a group of friends.

Beyond the simple rental of snowshoes, what really makes the difference is discovering paths in uncontaminated nature and rely on the experience of expert hiking guides. There are many places to practice this activity in Italy: from the Alps, with itineraries in Val di SoleIn the Gran Paradiso National Park and in Val Ferretto the Apennines for snowshoeing at the foot of Gran Sasso or the Sibillini Mountains. A truly unforgettable experience? The snowshoe hike on the craters of Etna!

Mountain survival experience

For a friend who dreams of walking in the footsteps of Chris McCandless “into the wild” there is no better gift than aauthentic survival experience. In this type of activity outdoor enthusiasts learn to survive in extreme conditions, build shelter, find food and drinking water, make fire and navigate without the use of technology. In other words, a survival course it’s a perfect gift idea for mountain lovers who love challenges and want to acquire new skills.

Survival courses are usually structured over two or more days and take place in rather isolated locations, such as Sarca Valley in Trentino oh woods of the Sibillini Mountains. In this way the participants are completely immersed in nature and must learn to get by using only the few resources available.

Rafting adventure to challenge the rapids

Hold tight! The rafting it is one of the most fun adrenaline-pumping activities to do in a group. If you are looking for an original gift for a mountain lover, a rafting experience is probably the right choice. In Italy there are many rivers suitable for this water sport, such as the Sesia in Piedmont, the Adda in Lombardythe Dora Baltea in the Aosta Valley and the Walnut in Trentino-Alto Adige.

You can choose between different difficulties by opting for one soft rafting or for a white water raftinga version practiced on rivers and streams where the water flows at great speed.

And’rafting experience together with an expert instructor it can also be an opportunity to strengthen relationships between friends or colleagues, working on coordination and team spirit.

Give a weekend in the mountains

If you want to give an unforgettable experience, you could also think about organizing a weekend in the mountains based on “strong emotions”. For example aexcursion on the glaciers of Punta Helbronner with a mountain guide or a climb to the highest refuge in Europe, the Capanna Margherita on Monte Rosaat 4,554 meters high.

A group of people united by special ties, the roped ascent to the summit, the magical silence of the mountain between pinnacles and pinnacles of ice: what could be more unique?

As Paolo Cognetti writes, “the mountain is a way of living life”. And living the mountain is the most beautiful experience that we can give to those we love.

