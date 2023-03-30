Home Entertainment The chess course “Córdoba, the city thinks” is coming for intermediate level
The chess course "Córdoba, the city thinks" is coming for intermediate level

The chess course "Córdoba, the city thinks" is coming for intermediate level

The Municipality of Córdoba launches the intermediate level chess course free of charge in the continuity of the cycle “Córdoba, the city thinks”.

The initiative of the Undersecretary of Sports and Recreation of the Municipality seeks to promote chess as an educational, social and inclusive tool, which covers all ages and all educational levels.

The course, which is added to the three that were given last year, is designed to train trainers who can multiply the practice of the game in different spaces in the city of Córdoba: CPC, neighborhood centers, popular libraries, Educational Parks, municipal sports centers and clubs, among other institutions.

The training will be provided virtually by two prominent local chess leaders. The international master Guillermo Soppe, two-time Argentine champion and multiple Olympic representative, and Juan Carlos Carranza, a journalist specializing in chess and one of the most important promoters of the science game in Córdoba.

Classes will begin on April 18 and will be taught every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., until May 23 inclusive, on the Meet platform.

The course is free and consists of six modules and a final evaluation, which grants a certification as “Chess Trainer, intermediate level. Organization of classes and events.

To sign up you need to fill out a form at this link.

For queries or more information: 4336007 or [email protected]

