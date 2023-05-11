Home » The Chinese version of the “Taiko Master” project officially launched cooperation and will be launched this autumn_Namco_BANDAI_Amusement
Original title: The Chinese version of the “Taigu no Master” project officially launched cooperation and will be launched this autumn

The Chinese version of the “Taiko Master” project has officially launched cooperation and will be launched this autumn

Bandai Namco announced today that the Chinese version of the “Taiko Master” project jointly launched with Guangzhou Huali Technology was officially launched. In this cooperation, Bandai Namco Entertainment is responsible for the development and localization of game consoles, and Huali Technology is responsible for The production, sales and operation of the products in the Chinese market are expected to be officially launched in the fall of 2023.

The Chinese version launched this time is different from the “Taiko no Master Asian Edition” (stand-alone version/no network upgrade function) released in 2008. It has a network upgrade function and can quickly update the music library and software content. In the future, there will be more opportunities to Popular songs in China are included.

The following is the complete information officially released:

Bandai Namco Amusement Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo Minato-ku/President: Chuan﨑寛) and Bandai Namco (Shanghai) Amusement Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China/President: Hiroshi Ikeda) (hereinafter referred to as: BNAM Shanghai ) and Guangzhou Huali Technology Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Guangzhou, China / Chairman: Su Benli) (hereinafter referred to as: Huali Technology) officially launched cooperation on the Chinese version of the “Taiko Master” project.

In this “Taiko Master” Chinese game and entertainment equipment cooperation, Bandai Namco Amusement is responsible for the development and localization of game consoles; BNAM Shanghai is responsible for Bandai Namco Amusement China‘s domestic agency business; The production, sales and operation of the products in the Chinese market are expected to be officially launched in the fall of 2023.

“Taiko no Master” has always been very popular in China. Since the release of “Taiko no Master Asia” (stand-alone version/no network upgrade function) in 2008, it is still loved and supported by many players.

The Chinese version of "Taigu no Master" planned to be launched this time has the function of network upgrade, which can quickly realize the update of music library and software content. In the future, there will be more opportunities to include popular songs in China, bringing rich immersive music to players entertainment experience.

