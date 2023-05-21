The coastal walk advances up the river on Neuquén: budget, completion date and extension

The coast of the Neuquén river, upstream of the junction with the Limay, is a wild walk through native forest that In another year and a half it will be a showcase of the majesty of what this valley implies irrigated: the spirited and transparent flow that persists in the midst of the advancing metropolis.

For the transformation of the coast as a continuity of the new coastal section At least 1,400 million pesos will be required for bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways along the entire shoreand an asphalt road with a gutter cord and parking lots for vehicular traffic.

The infrastructure of the urban section was foreseen with lighting, breaks, gazebos, recreational furniture, games and gym stopsor open sky as the design of the coast before and after the Hiroki peninsula, in Los Álamos street and the river.

The promenade is now generous with olivillos, weeping willows and scattered specimens of boulevards that grew with the ups and downs of the Neuquén riverbed that surrounds the Independiente club farm.

Throughout the stretch of the shore and the reed area, hundreds of black-necked swans, varieties of wild ducks and herons walk to complete the picture ready for the photo of the tour: they are 1,800 meters along the bicisenda or pedestrian path or 1,300 meters by vehicle. The project provided for a section of 1,500 meters of coastal defense.

The municipality of Neuquén planned to launch the tender for this sector of the coastal promenade in September, said the secretary of Coordination and Infrastructure, Alejandro Nicola. The term: 12 months of work in totalthat is, with the inauguration for the anniversary of the city in September 2024. It was planned with own funds from the current budget, from the coming year and with financial contributions that are achieved for the different stages.

The project approved by the Independent Club and authorized by the Deliberative foresees advancing from where the last section of vehicular passage is currently located (marked as Piglia street), at the southern entrance of the farm to Chocón. The session for public street will change the location of part of the skeet shooting range.

The asphalt for the cars and the pedestrian path they will fork at the height of the first grove: Along the coast, only the sidewalk and bike path were designed, Nicola explained. The design returns to join the vehicular part with the pedestrian part in the vicinity of the hockey field, meters before entering the farm on Chocón street.

Along the banks of the Neuquén River will only go illuminated sidewalk and bike path. 3 generous parking spaces were projected, linked to the club’s sports activities.

In the approved design they are as bellows sectors that belong to the club, but at the same time integrated into the new coastal infrastructure of the promenade.

The Independiente club has a better screen

The section that will seek to put into work the banks of the Neuquén river in September was made with the cession of a sector for public street by the Independiente club.

At the entrance through El Chocón, the hockey fields and the parking lot will be the link. Photo: Matias Subat

In exchange for 26,000 square meters to make the internal road or new public street that surrounds the club, the municipality shall bear the costs of the transfer of the skeet shooting rangeadd a hockey field to the existing one and add a synthetic soccer fieldwhich according to the president of the sports club, Gastón Sobisch, has already materialized.

The design of the current coastal promenade with lighting, a pedestrian path, a bicycle path and a street for vehicles reached the southern sector of the Independiente club property. “The walk got here and we have had a large number of people who got to know the club walking: we have had a boom of kids who want to play sports,” said Sobisch.

Son 40 hectares of farm in which some 700 of the 1,000 athletes that the club hasThey do activities. The clay pigeon shooting, hockey, soccer and rugby field They are the ones that allow the practice of the various disciplines.

“Removing the people who come to watch a game, this will allow us to integrate with the rest of the community and a greater influx of boys to play sports, the Independiente club is not only about football”, he highlighted.

He added that the economic compensation between the city municipality and the sports club will improve “this forgotten sector of the city: here there are neither sewers nor drinking water,” said Sobisch, while adding that “only with the installation of lights and enclosures there will be a significant improvement.

The partner agreement for the transfer of 26,000 meters that will be the route of the public road around the perimeter of the property was made in September 2022, Sobisch said.

