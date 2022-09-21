[Epoch Times, September 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) The official SNS of the South Korean boy group NU’EST member Baekhu (Kang Dongho) announced at 0:00 KST on the 21st that Baekhu will be released on October 12. He released his first mini-album “Absolut Zero” on the 1st, and made his debut as a solo singer.

The official SNS also released the first teaser video when announcing Baihu’s solo album information. The short video is based on red, with the name of Baihu’s new album “Absolut Zero” and the release date “2022.10.12 6PM”.

The agency revealed that the title of the album represents that the energy flow of all molecules is “0 (zero)” and is in a state of “absolute zero” without any resistance. Only when this special phenomenon occurs at extremely low temperature, no matter what the movement is, it will be transparently presented, so this album will use this metaphor to present the unique temperature of the white tiger.

Baekho debuted on March 15, 2012 as a member of Pledis Entertainment‘s first men’s group NU’EST, and NU’EST’s contract ended on March 14th this year, of which only Baekhoo and Minhyun renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment , JR (Kim Jong-hyun), Aron (Guo Young-min), and Ren (Cui Min-ki) have not renewed their contracts. This album is the first solo album released by Baihu as a solo singer when Baihu debuted for 10 years and entered the 11th year of his debut.

Baekho’s first mini-album “Absolut Zero” will be released on October 12 at 6 pm KST. K-pop singers who also released their solo albums on the same day included Kwon Eun-bi and Lee Chae-yeon from IZ*ONE.

