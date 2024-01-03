The complete list of celebrities linked to Jeffrey Epstein will come to light: there are politicians and businessmen

The name of Jeffrey Epstein reappeared in the main international media in the last few hours, since the New York Justice I would be about to spread a list of 177 famous namesmany from Hollywood, who had link with the now deceased tycoon.

The American billionaire had been arrested on July 6, 2019accused of sexual abuse, rape y trafficking of minorsand the August 10 of the same year took his life in jail, while awaiting sentencing for his crimes in Manhattan. His right hand and ex-partner, Ghislaine Maxwellis imprisoned, sentenced to 20 years for conspiring with him.

He December 20, 2023, Loretta Preskajudge of the Southern District Court of New York in charge of the case, ordered that the identities of the “Epstein list” be made public within a period of 14 days from the order, that is, in these days, which possibly will condemn many figures high profile.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 as he was going to stand trial. He and Ghislaine Maxwell were a couple in the early 1990s before becoming professional collaborators and accomplices for nearly 30 years.

The resolution corresponds to the last presentation of the Virgina Roberts Giuffre casean American woman who reported having been abused by Epstein when I was younger.

In her ruling, the judge said some of the names on the list will not be revealed, including those of minor victims. At the moment, the people appeared in court documents under the aliases “John” and “Jane Does.”

The names to be revealed will include both people accused of crimes as well as those who make accusations, as well as some who were potential witnesses to the events.

The names that could appear on the “Epstein list”

There could be Jeffrey Epstein employees or people who visited his house, like the former president Bill Clintonor that they traveled on their private plane.

Another personality that is known to be able to appear in this revelation is the Prince Andrew of Englandwhich was previously known to have personal ties with the businessman and was charged with “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress”. That case was settled out of court without admission of liability for a sum of 12 million dollars. The prince always denied any crime. But the Miami Herald newspaper then took legal action to access the file and investigate the red de Epstein.

Among other personalities linked to Epstein who could appear are: actress Naomi Campbell, Woody Allen, Mick Jagger, Courney Love, Chris Rock, Kevin Spacey, far-right commentator Benny Johnson, Graham Allen, a right-wing livestreamer, Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, among others.

Some media speculate with the presence of Donald Trump and they also mention the former French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, what He also appeared dead in the cell where he was imprisoned for the same thing as Epstein.

On social networks, unexpected mentions arose about various personalities, including the driver Jimmy Kimmelwho reacted angrily to accusations from a former American football player.

Is about Aaron Rodgers, that on the Pat McAfee Show, he stated that some people, including Kimmel, hoped that certain issues they did not come to light.

Kimmel responded via Twitter, where denied any connection with Epstein and warned the athlete about his reckless words that could put his family in danger, even threatening him with legal action.

It is not yet known whether the documents will say anything significant about these personalities or other people. However, right-wing leaders and analysts They have addressed the upcoming revelation categorically and without nuance.

“For some of us, no surprise that Bill Clinton is mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein files. “We said it a long time ago, but they labeled us conspiracy theorists,” he wrote in X la republicana Marjorie Taylor Greenerepresentative of Georgia, and added: “Pedophiles should be in jail, not on secret government lists.”

Who was Jeffrey Epstein

Emerging from a middle class New York familyEpstein rose through the ranks of finance and became a billionaire tycoon who forged relationships with famous personalities of all stripes, including strong power figures.

The billionaire owned the isla “Little St. James”, which covers approximately 29.13 hectares. Over there He forced minors to be his sexual slaves.

Epstein also had properties in New Mexico, Paris y the Virgin Islands. Until 2008the year of his first conviction for sexual crimes, the magnate He was seen as a billionaire with important connectionsrubbed shoulders with the financial, political and cultural elite of society.

In 2005, the palm beach police in florida started researching it after A father reported that he sexually abused his 14-year-old daughter. Posteriorly, dozens of womennow adults, they reported sexual abuseand other crimes, carried out by Epstein.

