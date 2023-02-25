Home Entertainment The complete Mickey Mouse collection sold at the record price of 40,000 euros
Entertainment

by admin
Mickey Mouse is the champion of the comics auction organized by Aste Bolaffi on Thursday 23 February in live internet mode. The set of lots that made up the complete collection, from the dawn of the Mickey Mouse newspaper up to number 2000, fetched a total of 40,900 euros (including auction fees).

In particular, the first issue of April 1949 stands out in the collection, sold for 1,800 euros (lot 66), and the complete «Operazione Dollaro» series from no. 708 at no. 713, sold for 2,400 euros (lot 115).

In the complete collection of the little Ranger, note the exploit of number 32, a gem for collectors (lot 156), which reached 1,500 euros from a base of 300 after dozens of raises on the Aste Bolaffi platform.

Success also confirmed for Diabolik with the number one «Il re del terrore» in second printing Sodip 1964 purchased for 800 euros (lot 178) and for Tex: a non-serial set of stapled albums, numbers between 20 and 40, was awarded at 1060 euros (lot 147).

Finally, among the curiosities, the rare Spider-Man poster printed by Corno in 1973 reached 875 euros from a starting price of only 50 (lot 240), while the trouble-shooting amulet attached to the 1974 Courier of Fear (lot 37), it was purchased for 500 euros.

